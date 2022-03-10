Kelly Clarkson
- Full Name
- Kelly Brianne Clarkson
- Hometown
- Fort Worth, TX
- kellyclarkson
- Notable Projects
- American Idol , The Voice
- Born
- 04/24/1982
- Age
- 39
FAQs
- Why is Kelly Clarkson not on 'The Voice' in 2022?
'The Voice' has not been renewed for season 22 in 2022 yet, meaning that it is also yet to be confirmed if Clarkson will return as a coach.
- Why did Kelly Clarkson get divorced?
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences" in her marriage with Brandon Blackstock. The proceedings were finalized a little over a year later in 2021.
- When did Kelly Clarkson win 'American Idol'?
Kelly Clarkson won the first season of 'American Idol' on September 4, 2002. Before then, Kelly was working as a cocktail waitress in Texas.
- How many kids does Kelly Clarkson have?
Kelly Clarkson has two kids. River Rose Blackstock was born in 2014 and Remington Alexander Blackstock was born in 2016.