Kelly Clarkson is a singer-songwriter and American TV personality. She got her big break after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 and has dominated the charts since winning three Grammys, four American Music Awards, and two Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2018, Clarkson joined The Voice as a coach. One year later the Emmy Award-winning talk show host launched The Kelly Clarkson Show which became the highest-rated talk show to debut in seven years.
Full Name
Kelly Brianne Clarkson
Hometown
Fort Worth, TX
Notable Projects
American Idol , The Voice
Born
04/24/1982
Age
39

FAQs

Why is Kelly Clarkson not on 'The Voice' in 2022?

'The Voice' has not been renewed for season 22 in 2022 yet, meaning that it is also yet to be confirmed if Clarkson will return as a coach.

Why did Kelly Clarkson get divorced?

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 citing "irreconcilable differences" in her marriage with Brandon Blackstock. The proceedings were finalized a little over a year later in 2021.

When did Kelly Clarkson win 'American Idol'?

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of 'American Idol' on September 4, 2002. Before then, Kelly was working as a cocktail waitress in Texas.

How many kids does Kelly Clarkson have?

Kelly Clarkson has two kids. River Rose Blackstock was born in 2014 and Remington Alexander Blackstock was born in 2016.

