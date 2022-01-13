Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor. He rose to fame in 1989 starring in the science-fiction comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. Throughout the '90s he appeared in a variety of films such as My Own Private Idaho, Speed, and The Devil's Advocate. Most notably, Reeves has starred in two major action-movie franchises including The Matrix and John Wick.

Bill & Ted Reunion! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Go Motorcycling Together in Malibu
Longtime pals Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter made three Bill & Ted films together
Keanu Reeves Reveals the Only Celebrities He's Asked for Autographs — and Their Epic Responses
Keanu Reeves told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday which of those celebrities accompanied their signature with a cheeky "F--- you!"
Keanu Reeves Treated His Friends to Celebration for Matrix: Resurrections Premiere: 'He's Epic'
Keanu Reeves paid for private jet travel, hotels and premiere tickets to The Matrix: Resurrections for some of his closest friends
Keanu Reeves on Starring in Possible Future The Matrix Movies: 'If She Invites Me Again, I'm In'
"I'm there if it's there," Reeves confessed of potential future The Matrix films
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Would Love to Team Up in a John Wick Movie: 'Let's Get on That'
The Matrix Resurrections stars hatch a plan for Moss to appear in Reeves' other successful franchise, John Wick
Matrix Resurrections Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss on Their 'Joyous' 24-Year Friendship
Since meeting two decades ago during production on The Matrix, the stars have maintained a close connection and enjoyed reuniting in the new film, The Matrix Resurrections
Jonathan Groff Calls Keanu Reeves the 'Greatest Action Star of Our Time': 'He Really Sets the Bar'
The Matrix Resurrections actor Jonathan Groff praised costar Keanu Reeves' action skills, saying he "really tried to take in every single moment"
Keanu Reeves's John Wick: Chapter 4 Pushes Back Release Date to March 2023
John Wick: Chapter 4 has been pushed back a year, from May 22, 2022 to March 24, 2023
Drew Barrymore Recalls Having 'The Ride of My Life' on Keanu Reeves' Motorcycle as a Teen
Keanu Reeves on His 'Love' for His Asian Background, the 'Respectful' Way Matrix Includes Culture
See All of the Stars at the Premiere of The Matrix Resurrections
More Than 20 Years Later, See Where The Matrix Cast Is Now
Matrix Resurrections First Reactions Call Sequel 'Vividly Personal': 'It's Very Trippy and Complex'

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return for the fourth installment The Matrix Resurrections, out Thursday in theaters and on HBO Max

