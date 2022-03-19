What kind of cancer did Kathy Griffin have?

Kathy Griffin was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in August 2021. According to PEOPLE, half of her left lung was removed later that month.

Who is Kathy Griffin married to?

Kathy Griffin married businessman Randy Bick on Jan. 1, 2020. Previously she was married to businessman Matthew Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Why did Kathy Griffin get fired from New Year's Eve?

Kathy Griffin co-hosted CNN's coverage of New Year's Eve alongside Anderson Cooper from Dec. 31, 2007 to Dec. 31, 2016. In May 2017, CNN fired Griffin from co-hosting the broadcast after she posted a photo on social media of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump.

Why is Kathy Griffin blacklisted?

Kathy Griffin has been banned from several talk shows for controversial comments. Most notably, in May 2017 she was fired from CNN's annual New Year's Eve broadcast and her comedy tour dates were canceled after she posted a photo on social media of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump. She later released a movie about the controversy, 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.'

What was Kathy Griffin addicted to?

In an August 2021 interview on 'Nightline,' Kathy Griffin revealed that she had recovered from an addiction to prescription pills.

How did Kathy Griffin get started?

Kathy Griffin got her start in comedy as a member of the Los Angeles improvisational comedy group The Groundlings in the early 1980s.

How many comedy specials does Kathy Griffin have?