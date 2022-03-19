Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin is an American comedian, actress and activist. She rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and for her role on the TV sitcom Suddenly Susan (1996-2000). She is best known for several controversies that have led her to be banned from several talk shows and venues. She has won two Emmy awards for Outstanding Reality Program for her television show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (2005-2010) and a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for her 2013 album Calm Down Gurrl. Griffin is also known for being a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights throughout her career and received the Vanguard award from GLAAD in 2009.
Kathy Griffin
Full Name
Kathleen Mary Griffin
Hometown
Oak Park, Illinois
instagram
kathygriffin
twitter
kathygriffin
Born
11/04/1960
Age
61

FAQs

What kind of cancer did Kathy Griffin have?

Kathy Griffin was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer in August 2021. According to PEOPLE, half of her left lung was removed later that month.

Who is Kathy Griffin married to?

Kathy Griffin married businessman Randy Bick on Jan. 1, 2020. Previously she was married to businessman Matthew Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Why did Kathy Griffin get fired from New Year's Eve?

Kathy Griffin co-hosted CNN's coverage of New Year's Eve alongside Anderson Cooper from Dec. 31, 2007 to Dec. 31, 2016. In May 2017, CNN fired Griffin from co-hosting the broadcast after she posted a photo on social media of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump.

Why is Kathy Griffin blacklisted?

Kathy Griffin has been banned from several talk shows for controversial comments. Most notably, in May 2017 she was fired from CNN's annual New Year's Eve broadcast and her comedy tour dates were canceled after she posted a photo on social media of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump. She later released a movie about the controversy, 'Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.'

What was Kathy Griffin addicted to?

In an August 2021 interview on 'Nightline,' Kathy Griffin revealed that she had recovered from an addiction to prescription pills.

How did Kathy Griffin get started?

Kathy Griffin got her start in comedy as a member of the Los Angeles improvisational comedy group The Groundlings in the early 1980s.

How many comedy specials does Kathy Griffin have?

Kathy Griffin has released 21 stand-up comedy specials.

Most Recent

Kathy Griffin Calls Her Late in Life Pill Addiction 'Almost Comical' as She Reflects on Recovery
"Who the hell becomes a junkie in, like, their late 50s?" the comedian asked on the latest episode of The New York Times' Sway podcast
Kathy Griffin Goes Skinny Dipping to Celebrate Being Cancer Free: 'Shaking My Boobs and Butt'
"6 month lung cancer scan is CLEAN!!! No more #cancer," the comedian wrote on Twitter months after first revealing her cancer diagnosis in August 2021
Kathy Griffin Documents Her First Walk Since Lung Surgery: 'Let's Do This'
Kathy Griffin had half of her left lung removed following her diagnosis with stage 1 lung cancer in August
Kathy Griffin Says She Was 'Erased' Not 'Canceled' After Donald Trump Photo Scandal
In a profile for The New York Times, the comedian shared how her life and career has changed since the 2017 picture she took with a Donald Trump mask
Bob Saget's Full House Costars, Famous Friends Come Together to Pay Their Respects at His Funeral
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
Ryan Reynolds and More Stars Mourn Betty White After Her Death: 'What an Exceptional Life'
White died on Friday at age 99, PEOPLE confirmed, just two weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday
More Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin Makes NSFW Joke About the Lung-Shaped Flowers She Received from Sia
"You guys, Sia sent me these gorgeous flowers & for the life of me I cannot come up with an answer," the comedian wrote on Twitter
Kathy Griffin Says She's Officially Cancer Free: 'I Had Half of My Left Lung Removed'
Kathy Griffin underwent surgery for lung cancer in August
Kathy Griffin Does Topless Dance to Celebrate Her Birthday After Cancer Diagnosis: '61 and Sexy'
Kathy Griffin Shares the 'One Thing That Doesn't Suck About Cancer' in New Health Update
Kathy Griffin Filmed Recurring Role on Season 5 of HBO Max's Search Party Before Cancer Surgery
Kathy Griffin Shares 'Funny' Joke from Her Doctor While Recovering from Lung Removal Surgery
Kathy Griffin Got Lung Cancer Despite Never Smoking — Here's What to Know About the Condition

Getting lung cancer as a non-smoker is “a lot more common than people realize,” says Dr. Nathan Pennell, a lung cancer specialist, affecting 20,000 to 40,000 people a year

