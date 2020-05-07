Kathleen Turner

Michael Douglas Says Debra Winger Once Bit Him on the Arm While Meeting for Romancing the Stone Role
The actor said he broke down in tears and told the studio, "I can't go to the jungle with her!"
Kathleen Turner on Offscreen Chemistry with Michael Douglas While Shooting Romancing the Stone
"Oh, I was yearning, babe but he was still married [to first wife Diandra Luker] … although they were separated, and so I thought there was hope for me," Kathleen Turner tells PEOPLE
Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on Their 40-Year Friendship, Reuniting on The Kominsky Method
"You protect and cherish when you've got a good relationship," Michael Douglas tells PEOPLE
Michael Douglas Loves That He's Still Acting at 76: 'Work Keeps You Going'
The Kominsky Method star tells AARP the Magazine that he still loves going to set, even if he feels like the oldest person in the room
Longtime Costars Michael Douglas & Kathleen Turner to Reunite in The Kominsky Method Season 3
The upcoming third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix
Kathleen Turner Reveals the Co-Creator for Friends Still Calls Her 'Dad'
Kathleen played Matthew Perry's character's father on the sitcom
Kathleen Turner Got a Personal Call From Dolly Parton to Act in Her New Netflix Show
PLUS: Kathleen Turner talks about working with Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method and her role on Friends
Kathleen Turner Claims Michael Douglas, Jack Nicholson & Warren Beatty All 'Competed' Over Her
The actress opened up to Vulture about her life in the '80s
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Think Elizabeth Taylor Was 'Very Skilled': She Had a 'Bad Voice'
Kathleen Turner Says She 'Didn't Feel Very Welcomed' by Friends Cast: They 'Were Such a Clique'
Meet the Expenda-Belles: Our Dream Team of Female Action Heroes
Nicolas Cage Taking Kathleen Turner to Court
A Painful Secret

The New Queen of the Screen
Archive // November 03, 1986
