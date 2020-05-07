Katherine Langford

Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
The jaw-dropping jewels! The gorgeous gowns! The Cannes Film Festival is back in full force and the stars are bringing their black tie best to the event's legendary red carpet
13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Is Destined to Be Queen in Netflix's Cursed
The new Netflix series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name
Katherine Langford Was Cut from Playing Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers: Endgame
"The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go," Joe Russo explained of Tony Stark's scene with his adult daughter
13 Reasons Why Actress Katherine Langford to Star in the Upcoming Avengers Film: Report
Katherine Langford is leaving high school behind for a super-powered universe
13 Reasons Why Announces Premiere Date in New Trailer — and What Replaces Cassettes in Season 2
Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why hits Netflix May 18
Selena Gomez Excited About Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why: 'Telling the Story That Can Start Change'
"Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change," Selena Gomez wrote on Instagram Monday
Selena Gomez and the Stars of '13 Reasons Why' Hint at Season 2
Ellen DeGeneres Brings 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford to Tears Over Lady Gaga
DeGeneres surprised the actress with backstage VIP passes to Gaga's concert
13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford Talks Teen Depression: 'It's Not a Beautiful Tragedy, It's Hell'
Kate Walsh Took On Emotionally 'Exhausting' 13 Reasons Why to Honor Real Parents Who Lost Kids to Suicide
