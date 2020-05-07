Most Recent
Every Outfit on the Cannes 2022 Red Carpet
The jaw-dropping jewels! The gorgeous gowns! The Cannes Film Festival is back in full force and the stars are bringing their black tie best to the event's legendary red carpet Read More
13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Is Destined to Be Queen in Netflix's Cursed
The new Netflix series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name Read More
Katherine Langford Was Cut from Playing Tony Stark's Daughter in Avengers: Endgame
"The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go," Joe Russo explained of Tony Stark's scene with his adult daughter Read More
Selena Gomez Excited About Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why: 'Telling the Story That Can Start Change'
"Good or bad we are committed to having the tough conversations, to telling the story that can start change," Selena Gomez wrote on Instagram Monday Read More
