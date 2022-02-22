Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee Shares Photos from Son's Party, Calls Motherhood the 'Greatest Fricken Thing'
Katharine McPhee and David Foster's son Rennie David turned 1 on Tuesday
Katharine McPhee Celebrates Son Rennie's 1st Birthday with Safari-Themed Party: 'My Baby'
Katharine McPhee shares her son with husband David Foster
Katharine McPhee Says Body Image Issues 'Played with My Mind a Little Bit' amid Pregnancy
Katharine McPhee spoke about body image issues while appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram Live series Before, During and After
David Foster, 72, Opens Up About Being Dad Again Later in Life: 'I Have More Time'
David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee share 11-month-old son Rennie David
Katharine McPhee Mourns Death of Dog Wilma: 'Thank You for All the Great Years'
Katharine McPhee's adopted chihuahua, Wilma, has died, the Country Comfort star shared
David Foster Calls Wife Katharine McPhee a 'Star' and Says 'It's Great Being a Dad' Again at 72
"Playing Vegas is a big deal," Foster tells PEOPLE of his sold-out show An Intimate Evening with David Foster at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on Jan. 21
Katharine McPhee Was a Clue on Jeopardy! — But She Admits 'I Wouldn't Have Even Gotten This'
"Definitely would have missed this one," the Country Comfort star said of the game show's tricky question
Katharine McPhee's Stepdaughters Erin and Sara Foster Defend Post-Baby Bikini Photo: 'Let Her Live'
"You can't shame someone for feeling cute after a baby whether she’s sharing stretch marks or a six pack," said Erin Foster in defense of Katharine McPhee's bikini photo
Katharine McPhee Responds to 'Haters' After Husband David Foster Remarks on Her Post-Baby Body in Bikini
Katharine McPhee 'Felt Zero Pressure' to Lose Weight After Pregnancy: I'm 'So at Peace with My Body'
Katharine McPhee Says 'It Takes a Village' to Raise a Baby: 'There Are Moments That Are Hard'
Katharine McPhee Teams with Bra Brand MINDD on New Collection: It's 'Unlike Anything Out There'
Katharine McPhee Shares Flirty Text from David Foster After Sending Him an Underwear Photo

"I'm an underwear model now," Katharine McPhee texted husband David Foster

