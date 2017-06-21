Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh Jokes About Her Character's Response to Meredith and Derek’s Grey’s Anatomy Reunion

Kate Walsh played Derek Shepherd's ex-wife, Dr. Addison Montgomery, on the series from 2005-2012
Merci! Lily Collins' Emily in Paris Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

The rom-com series, which premiered last month, is from Sex and the City creator Darren Star
Celebrate National Cat Day with These Purrroud Celebrity Cat Ladies & Their Fierce Feline Companions

Every day is National Cat Day for these stars, who can't live without their fur babies
See Lily Collins in Emily in Paris, New Netflix Romantic Comedy Series from SATC Creator

The 10-episode, half-hour series from Darren Star debuts this fall
Kate Walsh Celebrates 15 Years Since First Grey's Anatomy Appearance with Epic Throwback Clip

Kate Walsh starred on the hit medical drama from 2005-2007 before she was given her own spin-off series
In Honor of Grey's Anatomy's 15th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now

"Nobody knows where they might end up ..."

10 Not-So-Spooky Stars Born on Friday the 13th

Sure, it's spooky, but there's nothing eerie about the success of these stars
Wait Till You See These Old Headshots of Birthday Girl Jessica, Winona and More

Look back at the fresh faces of former up-and-coming actors 
Patrick Dempsey Comments on His Grey's Anatomy Ex-Wife Kate Walsh's Photo: 'Looking Radiant'

13 Reasons Why's Kate Walsh Relaunches 'Boyfriend' Fragrance

Kate Walsh Describes Her 'Oppressive' Role in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why and Why It's Important

Kate Walsh on Staying Healthy After Her Brain Tumor — 'I've Honestly Never Felt Better'

Celeb Snow Bunnies! How Stars Embraced (or Endured) the 'Bomb Cyclone'

Blake Lively, Yolanda Hadid and more celebs share their snow day activities

WATCH: Kate Walsh Reveals Details of 13 Reasons Why Season 2 — 'The Mystery Just Keeps Getting More Revealed'

TV // June 21, 2017
How Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Graham, Sofia Vergara and More Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Home // May 30, 2017
In Netflix's Powerful 13 Reasons Why, an Intimating Teen Spirit Rattles the Living

TV // March 30, 2017
Kate Walsh Took On Emotionally 'Exhausting' 13 Reasons Why to Honor Real Parents Who Lost Kids to Suicide

TV // March 30, 2017
Sophia Bush, Kate Walsh and Constance Zimmer Use Star Power to Get a Stranded Couple to Their Wedding

Celebrity // August 11, 2016
Kate Walsh Gives the Prognosis on Whether Dr. Addison Montgomery Could Return to Grey's Anatomy

TV // February 16, 2016
Private Practice Reunion? Amy Brenneman Reveals Cast Will Be Partying Together at Wedding in Spain

TV // November 18, 2015
Kate Walsh Splits from Boyfriend Chris Case: 'It Wasn't Working,' Source Says

TV // September 23, 2015
Archive // May 11, 2015
Archive // May 04, 2015
Kate Walsh Hopes to Make a 'Profound' Impact by Helping Children with Facial Deformities

Kate Walsh Hopes to Make a 'Profound' Impact by Helping Children with Facial Deformities

Celebrity // April 30, 2015
Patrick Dempsey's 11 McDreamiest Moments on Grey's Anatomy

TV // November 13, 2020
Archive // February 16, 2015
Kate Walsh Shares One of Her Most 'Unfortunate' Haircuts Ever (PHOTO)

Style // October 06, 2014
T.R. Knight Marries Boyfriend, Pal Katherine Heigl Attends Wedding

Celebrity // September 23, 2016
Archive // March 11, 2013
Archive // January 28, 2013
Archive // November 14, 2012
Kate Walsh Swims with Sharks in Belize

Pets // July 02, 2012
Archive // February 20, 2012
At Home With... Kate Walsh

Archive // February 20, 2012
Archive // February 06, 2012
Jessica Chastain Loves Being Mistaken For Other Famous Redheads

Awards // February 02, 2012
Archive // September 26, 2011
Archive // September 12, 2011
