Kate Upton

Kate Upton is an American model and actress. She rose to fame as a model for brands like Guess. Upton appeared in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and appeared on the cover in 2012, 2013 and 2014. She has also appeared in magazines like Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ and Esquire. Upton has appeared in films like Tower Heist (2011), The Three Stooges (2012), The Other Woman (2014) and The Layover (2017). In 2014, Upton was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Woman Alive, the only time PEOPLE has ever awarded that title.
Kate Upton
Full Name
Katherine Elizabeth Upton
Hometown
St. Joseph, Michigan
instagram
kateupton
twitter
KateUpton
Born
06/10/1992
Age
29

FAQs

Who is Kate Upton married to?

Kate Upton has been married to Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017.

Where does Kate Upton live?

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have residences in Houston, Florida, and Beverly Hills.

How did Kate Upton meet Justin Verlander?

Kate Upton met future husband Justin Verlander when they both appeared in a commercial for the 'Major League Baseball 2K12' video game.

How did Kate Upton become famous?

In April 2011, a video of Kate Upton dancing in the crowd at a Los Angeles Clippers went viral and substantially increased her popularity.

Most Recent

Justin Verlander & Kate Upton List L.A. Mansion for $11.7M after Move to Florida — See Inside!
The couple, who married in 2017, purchased the home together in 2016
Workout Buddies Kate Upton and Sophia Bush Show Their 'Woman Power'
Trainer Ben Bruno shared footage of Kate Upton and Sophia Bush going hard in the gym together
Celebrities Share Their Best Sex Tips
Stars give their best bedroom advice, from from dirty talk to dressing up and everything in between
Kate Upton Says Daughter Genevieve, 2, Thinks Her Dad Justin Verlander Is 'Actually a Golfer'
Kate Upton said her daughter Genevieve has seen dad Justin Verlander "golf more than she's seen him play baseball"
Kate Upton on Khloé Kardashian Photoshopping Controversy: 'Let's Start Embracing Our Bodies'
Upton urged her followers to "stop altering" their photos and perpetuating "unrealistic standards" of beauty
The Great Kates! Katie Holmes, Kat Graham and More Without Makeup for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue
What's in a name? True beauty, judging from these similarly named celebs
Advertisement

More Kate Upton

Kate Upton Admits It Was 'a Little Nerve-Wracking' to Go Makeup-Free for People's Beautiful Issue
The model opens up about her post-pregnancy skin struggles and how she embraces going barefaced: "I love myself how I am"
Kate Upton on How She's Marking Daughter Genevieve's Second Birthday: 'Gonna Be a Fun Celebration'
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve turns 2 on Saturday
Kate Upton Adorably Incorporates Her Daughter into Her At-Home Workout
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander to Donate His Weekly MLB Paychecks to Coronavirus Charities
Gabrielle Union, Kate Upton, and Shay Mitchell All Use These Best-Selling Vitamin C Sheet Masks
Kate Upton Says 'My Biggest Mom Shamer Is Myself': 'You Always Feel Like You're Falling Short'
Kate Upton Clarifies 'Context' of Recent Comments on Breastfeeding 'Sucking the Energy' from Her

Kate Upton urged fellow new moms on Wednesday to "allow your body time to heal and make sure to go at your own pace"

All Kate Upton

Kate Upton Makes a Body-Positive Statement with Unretouched Photos: 'I Don't Let Criticism Get to Me'
Health // August 12, 2019
Kate Upton Shared What Motivates Her to Be Her 'Strongest Self' — and Celebs Are Joining In!
Health // August 09, 2019
Kate Upton Models Sexy Swimsuit 7 Months After Giving Birth: 'Things Are Finally Heating Up'
Style // June 06, 2019
Kate Upton on Being 'So Obsessed' with Her Daughter and How She'd Spend Her First Mother's Day
Parents // May 13, 2019
Kate Upton Focuses on Her Strength Gains Instead of Her Weight: 'My Whole Mindset Changed'
Health // April 26, 2019
Watch Kate Upton Surprise Her Pregnant Older Sister with a Home Makeover for Her Growing Family
Home // April 10, 2019
Justin Verlander Plans to Pitch Until His Mid-Forties — So His Daughter Can Watch Him Play
Sports // March 27, 2019
Kate Upton Shares Breastfeeding Selfie with Her Daughter to Celebrate International Women's Day
Parents // March 08, 2019
From Fires to Falls, 15 Celebrity Wedding Fails That Prove Nothing Is Perfect
Celebrity // March 08, 2019
Justin Verlander Says 'It's Been a Lot of Fun' Being a Dad: 'Every Day, It's Something New'
Parents // February 15, 2019
Kate Upton Jokes Husband Justin Verlander Had 'Name-Commitment Issues' with Daughter Genevieve
Parents // January 17, 2019
New Mom Kate Upton Steps Out in Leggings and Sneakers Nine Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter
Parents // January 10, 2019
'Determined' Kate Upton Opens Up About Losing Baby Weight: 'I Have a Long Way to Go'
Health // December 30, 2018
Kate Upton Works Out Post-Baby with a 'Mixture of Spit-Up and Sweat All Over My Body'
Health // December 20, 2018
Kate Upton Now Works Out to 'Feel Healthy,' Not to "Fit into a Certain Dress Size' — And She's Sharing Her Exercise Plan
Health // December 03, 2018
Justin Verlander Holds New Baby as Kate Upton Raves, 'Daddy Daughter Snuggles Beat Everything'
Parents // November 15, 2018
Kate Upton Gives Birth to First Child, Daughter Genevieve — See Her First Photos!
Parents // November 10, 2018
What's in a Number? 18 Celebs Sound Off on Skipping the Scale 
Health // November 09, 2018
Lady in White! Pregnant Kate Upton Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Husband Justin's Baseball Games
Parents // October 08, 2018
Kate Upton Shares Her Pregnancy Workout with the Weight of 'A Baby in Your Belly'
Health // September 28, 2018
Pregnant Kate Upton Says Husband Justin Verlander 'Was the Most Excited About Weird Cravings'
Parents // September 14, 2018
Pregnant Kate Upton Plans to Spend Labor Day Weekend Helping Texas Dogs Find Forever Homes
Pets // August 31, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence's Nude Photos Hacker Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison for 2014 Leak
Movies // August 30, 2018
Pregnant Kate Upton Shows Off Baby Bump in Blush-Colored Dress with High Slit
Parents // August 26, 2018
Justin Verlander Reveals How Wife Kate Upton Saved His Life During a Private Battle with Depression
Sports // August 10, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com