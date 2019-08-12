Kate Upton
FAQs
- Who is Kate Upton married to?
Kate Upton has been married to Major League Baseball pitcher Justin Verlander since 2017.
- Where does Kate Upton live?
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have residences in Houston, Florida, and Beverly Hills.
- How did Kate Upton meet Justin Verlander?
Kate Upton met future husband Justin Verlander when they both appeared in a commercial for the 'Major League Baseball 2K12' video game.
- How did Kate Upton become famous?
In April 2011, a video of Kate Upton dancing in the crowd at a Los Angeles Clippers went viral and substantially increased her popularity.