Kate Spade

Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Prices Are So Low at This Secret Kate Spade Sale, We Had to Do a Double Take
Now this is a sale worth shopping
Read More
Your Favorite Websites Are Full of Hidden Discounts Right Now — Including Kate Spade Wallets for $25
Plus, a Meghan Markle-loved maternity dress is $45 off
Read More
Kate Spade Just Dropped the Sale That's Going to Help You Build Your Fall Wardrobe
You can save up to 40 percent off on handbags, clothing, accessories, and more
Read More
Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% Off Sale Items This Weekend Only — Shop Handbags, Shoes, and More
The savings are huge
Read More
Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Aunt Kate Spade 3 Years After Her Death: 'Today and Every Day'
Kate Spade, who was the aunt of
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
star Rachel Brosnahan, died by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018
Read More
This Kate Spade Handbag Is $240 Off — Plus More Surprise Sale Deals to Shop
Styles start at just $15
Read More
More Kate Spade
Kate Spade's Sale Is on Major Sale! Shop Handbags, Jewelry, and More Starting at Just $8
Enjoy an extra 40 percent off all sale styles
Kate Spade New York Teams with Crisis Text Line to Provide Health Workers Counseling amid Coronavirus
The fashion brand is offering doctors, nurses and other health care professionals 24/7 access to crisis counselors to help cope with anxiety during the pandemic
Kate Spade's Best Friend on Staying Close to Late Designer's Family and Keeping Her Legacy Alive
Andy Spade Pays Tribute to Kate Spade on What Would Have Been Her 57th Birthday
David Spade Reflects on Sister-in-Law Kate Spade's Death: 'There's No Going Back'
Kate Spade's $6.4 Million N.Y.C. Apartment Listed for Sale 1 Year After Her Death
Rachel Brosnahan Says Family Is 'Still Grieving' After Aunt Kate Spade's Death: 'A Tough Year'
Kate Spade died last year on June 5 at age 55
Kate Spade's Husband Shares Moving Tribute to Late Designer: 'Heaven Is Lucky to Have You'
Kate Spade's Best Friend Pens Essay on Their Special Bond and Honoring Her Legacy at Frances Valentine
Kate Spade New York Completes $1M Pledge to Mental Health Organizations 1 Year After Designer's Death
Kate Spade's Celebrity Fans and Most Memorable Pop Culture Moments
Remembering Kate Spade's Life in Photos
All Kate Spade
June Ambrose Apologizes for Mistakenly Asking if the Late Kate Spade Was Attending CFDA Awards
Style
//
June 04, 2019
June Ambrose Slammed for Asking If Late Designer Kate Spade Was Attending CFDA Awards
Style
//
June 03, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan's Campaign Photos for Late Aunt Kate Spade's Label Frances Valentine: See Them All
Style
//
January 30, 2019
How Kate Spade's Family and Friends Are Honoring the Late Designer Through Her Clothing Line
Style
//
January 30, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan Remembers Late Aunt Kate Spade's Legacy: 'There Is So Much of Her Left Behind'
Style
//
January 30, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan Is the New Face of Late Aunt Kate Spade's Label Frances Valentine and Shares How She's Honoring Her Memory
Style
//
January 30, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan Celebrates Late Aunt Kate Spade's 56th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Style
//
December 24, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan Shows Love for Late Aunt Kate Spade by Wearing Her Designs
Style
//
December 19, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan Recalls 'Support' on
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Set After Aunt Kate Spade's Death
Style
//
November 28, 2018
Kate Spade's Company Frances Valentine Opens Madison Avenue Store: 'She Would Have Loved It'
Style
//
November 16, 2018
How Kate Spade's Husband Andy and Daughter Frances Are Starting Over After Her Tragic Death
Style
//
November 16, 2018
Mrs. Maisel
'Shut Down' After Rachel Brosnahan's Aunt Kate Spade Died, Alex Borstein Says
TV
//
September 18, 2018
Kate Spade's Friend Speaks Out About Her Death: 'I Think It Was Probably One Moment of Despair'
Style
//
September 06, 2018
Kate Spade's Husband Pays Tribute to Late Designer as He Opens Up About 'Difficult Time'
Style
//
July 31, 2018
David Spade Says He Still Talks to Troubled Ex Heather Locklear: She's in a 'Tough Situation'
TV
//
July 18, 2018
David Spade Says Girlfriends Brought Their Fashion 'A-Game' When Meeting Kate Spade
Style
//
July 18, 2018
Andy and David Spade Arrive at Kate Spade's Funeral Together in Her Hometown of Kansas City
Style
//
June 21, 2018
Kate Spade's Father Dies Day Before Her Funeral: 'He Was Heartbroken'
Style
//
June 21, 2018
Kate Spade New York Donates $1 Million to Suicide Prevention Following Founder's Death
Style
//
June 20, 2018
Kate Spade's Funeral to Be Held Thursday in Her Hometown of Kansas City
Style
//
June 18, 2018
David Spade Donates $100,000 to Help Those Affected by Mental Illness After Sister-In-Law Kate's Suicide
Movies
//
June 13, 2018
Kate Spade Finished 4 Seasons of New Handbag Designs Prior to Her Suicide, Says Business Partner
Style
//
June 13, 2018
Inside This Week's PEOPLE Cover Featuring Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain
Celebrity
//
June 12, 2018
Kate Spade's Lasting Legacy: Inside the Designer's Trailblazing Career and Private Pain
Style
//
June 12, 2018
U2 Dedicates Song to 'Great Storyteller' Anthony Bourdain During Apollo Theater Show: 'It's Hard to Lose a Friend'
Music
//
June 12, 2018
Load More
Kate Spade
