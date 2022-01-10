Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is the Duchess of Cambridge. In 2011, she married Prince William, who is heir to the British throne. She has a number of patronages and supports a variety of charities, ranging from the arts to mental health.
Kate Middleton
Full Name
Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge
Hometown
Reading, England
instagram
dukeandduchessofcambridge
youtube
dukeandduchessofcambridge
twitter
KensingtonRoyal
Born
01/09/1982
Age
40

FAQs

What did Kate Middleton study in college?

She has a degree in art history from University of St. Andrews

Where did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?

At St. Andrews University in Scotland

Does Kate Middleton come from a royal family?

Her mother Carole's side is working class. Her father Michael's family has ties to British aristocracy.

Most Recent

Kate Middleton's Mom Marks Birthday with Throwback Photo of Kate from the '80s!
Carole Middleton founded her company Party Pieces after being unimpressed by the party supplies available for Kate's fifth birthday celebration
Kate Middleton to Take Over Prince Harry's Former Role as Rugby Patron
Kate's new patronage sets up a husband vs. wife sports rivalry with Prince William
Kate Middleton Honors Success of Mental Health Service She Started with William, Harry and Meghan
The 24/7 text messaging support service Shout has taken more than one million conversations with those in need
The Royals Are Celebrating Burns Night! Everything to Know About Scotland's Poetry-Filled Celebration
If you know "Auld Lang Syne," you know Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns
Kate Middleton Was Asked a Rare Fashion Question While on Duty: 'Where Are Your Boots From, Madam?'
The Duchess of Cambridge sported an elegant ensemble consisting of a luxe camel coat, a mocha-colored knit skirt set and chestnut brown suede boots
Kate Middleton's Latest Coordinated Look Reminds Us of This Unforgettable Meghan Markle Outfit
We had to do a double take
Advertisement

More Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Unknown Detail About Their Family's New Dog
When the couple met a therapy dog in training, they thought their own pup may be suspicious when they got home
Kate Middleton Coos Over Baby as Prince William Says 'Don't Give My Wife Any More Ideas!'
The parents of three have previously hinted that they won't be adding any more children to their family
Prince William Shares 'Touching Moment' with Young Boy During Church Visit with Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Healthcare Workers — and Meet a Cockapoo Therapy Puppy!
Kate Middleton Debuts Darker Hair for Winter After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday
Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Their First Royal Outing of the Year
How Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Portraits Signal She's 'Ready to be Queen-in-Waiting'

Paolo Roversi's portraits of Kate are the start of a new chapter for the future Queen, according to fashion insiders

All Kate Middleton

Prince William and the Kids Helped Choose One of Kate Middleton's Birthday Portraits — See Their Pick!
Royals // January 10, 2022
Kate Middleton Shares a Personal Message Following Her 40th Birthday
Royals // January 10, 2022
Kate Middleton Receives Well Wishes from the Royal Family as She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday
Royals // January 09, 2022
Celebrities Turning 40 in 2022, Including Royals, Athletes, Actors and More!
Celebrity // January 31, 2022
How Kate Middleton Honors Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth in Her 40th Birthday Photos
Royals // January 08, 2022
Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Portraits Are Straight Out of a Fairytale: See All 3!
Royals // January 08, 2022
How Kate Middleton's 'Quiet Confidence' Has Influenced Her Royal Work Over the Past Decade
Royals // January 07, 2022
Never-Before-Seen Photo of Kate Middleton from Her College Days Revealed Ahead of Her 40th Birthday
Royals // January 06, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ring in the New Year with Their Most Glamorous Photo Yet
Royals // January 04, 2022
Kate Middleton's Top 3 Mom Rules Revealed: She 'Likes to Keep an Ordinary Life,' Says Source
Royals // December 30, 2021
Kate Middleton Is Not the Only Performer in the Royal Family — See Photos of Royals on Stage!
Royals // December 29, 2021
The Royal Family's Most Unforgettable Moments from 2021
Royals // December 28, 2021
When Did Kate Middleton Learn to Play the Piano? All About Her Hidden Talent!
Royals // December 28, 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take George, Charlotte and Louis to Church on Christmas Morning
Royals // December 25, 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Christmas Message After Queen Cancels Royal Family's Plans
Royals // December 25, 2021
Kate Middleton 'Smashed' Her TV Debut Playing a Poignant Song on the Piano at Her Carol Service
Royals // December 24, 2021
Kate Middleton on the Keys! Duchess of Cambridge Hints She'll Show Off Her Piano Skills at Christmas Concert
Royals // December 24, 2021
Archie's Jeans and George's Shorts! How the Royal Style Rules Differ for Each Family
Royals // December 23, 2021
Kate Middleton Calls Pandemic a 'Bleak Time' in Comforting Message Ahead of Christmas Concert
Royals // December 23, 2021
Kate Middleton Shines as Christmas Helper in New Photos as She Prepares Westminster Abbey for Carol Service
Royals // December 22, 2021
Royal Style Twins! Princess Madeleine Replicates Kate Middleton's Christmas Look Three Years Later
Royals // December 21, 2021
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share a Cute Glance During Ellie Goulding's Christmas Performance
Royals // December 20, 2021
Queen Elizabeth Is 'Very Worried' About Prince William, Kate and the Kids Flying in Helicopters: Report
Royals // December 20, 2021
Kate Middleton's Stylist and Royals Photographer Welcome Their Second Child Ahead of Christmas
Royals // December 20, 2021
Prince William and Kate Middleton Sparkle and Smile Ahead of Sunday's Royal Variety Performance Airing
Royals // December 19, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com