Kate Middleton
- Full Name
- Catherine Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge
- Hometown
- Reading, England
- dukeandduchessofcambridge
- youtube
- dukeandduchessofcambridge
- KensingtonRoyal
- Born
- 01/09/1982
- Age
- 40
FAQs
- What did Kate Middleton study in college?
She has a degree in art history from University of St. Andrews
- Where did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?
At St. Andrews University in Scotland
- Does Kate Middleton come from a royal family?
Her mother Carole's side is working class. Her father Michael's family has ties to British aristocracy.