Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon is an American actress. She got her start on Logo's The Big Gay Sketch Show from 2007 to 2010 before moving on to NBC's Saturday Night Live in 2012. McKinnon — who is known for impersonating celebrities such as Hillary Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres and Rudy Giuliani — has won two Emmys for her work on SNL. In 2016, she starred in the female-led Ghostbusters reboot.
Kate McKinnon
Full Name
Kate McKinnon Berthold
Hometown
Long Island, New York
Notable Projects
Saturday Night Live
Born
01/06/1984
Age
38

FAQs

Where is Kate McKinnon?

Kate McKinnon missed the first seven episodes of Saturday Night Live's 47th season because she was filming Peacock's Joe vs. Carole.

Who is Kate McKinnon dating?

Kate McKinnon is dating actress and photographer Jackie Abbott. They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Why did Kate McKinnon leave The Dropout

Kate McKinnon exited Hulu's The Dropout after COVID-19 delayed filming and the opportunity to star in Peacock's Joe vs. Carole presented itself, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Most Recent

Rosario Dawson Finds Her Light in N.Y.C., Plus, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Saweetie, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Louis C.K. Wins 2022 Grammy for Comedy Album, 5 Years After Admitting to Sexual Misconduct
Louis C.K. did not appear at Sunday's 2022 Grammy Awards, where his album — Sincerely Louis C.K. — was named best comedy album
Must-See Outfit Changes at the 2022 Grammys
On music's biggest night, these stars couldn't settle for just one outfit
Behind the Scenes at the 2022 Grammys: See Celebrities Inside the Show
The next best thing to actually being at the Grammys? Scrolling through these photos and pretending you're there!
Jon Batiste Secretly Married Suleika Jaouad in February Before Her Bone Marrow Transplant
The longtime couple tied the knot in February after the author was diagnosed with leukemia for the second time
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
From performances that got everyone out of their seats to the night's big winners — the must-see moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
Advertisement

More Kate McKinnon

The Weeknd Wins Grammy for Feature on Kanye West Song Despite Boycott of Award Show
The Weeknd previously said that the three Grammys he's earned before Sunday night "mean nothing to me"
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen and her children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, struck a pose for a cute selfie at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Photos of Luna and Miles Stephens at the 2022 Grammy Awards with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for We Are at 2022 Grammys: 'It's More Than Entertainment for Me'
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Grammys: PDA, a Dream Harry Styles Collab and More
Doja Cat and SZA Deliver Emotional Speech After 'Kiss Me More' Wins at the 2022 Grammys: 'Big Deal'
Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Leave the Door Open': 'We Call That a Clean Sweep'

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," joked Anderson .Paak, referencing the duo's multiple wins in Sunday's awards show

All Kate McKinnon

Louis C.K. Wins 2022 Grammy for Comedy Album, 5 Years After Admitting to Sexual Misconduct
TV // 5 hours ago
Must-See Outfit Changes at the 2022 Grammys
Style // 6 hours ago
Behind the Scenes at the 2022 Grammys: See Celebrities Inside the Show
Music // 6 hours ago
Jon Batiste Secretly Married Suleika Jaouad in February Before Her Bone Marrow Transplant
Music // 6 hours ago
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
Music // 6 hours ago
The Weeknd Wins Grammy for Feature on Kanye West Song Despite Boycott of Award Show
Music // 6 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys
Parents // 6 hours ago
Photos of Luna and Miles Stephens at the 2022 Grammy Awards with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Parents // 6 hours ago
Jon Batiste Wins Album of the Year for We Are at 2022 Grammys: 'It's More Than Entertainment for Me'
Music // 6 hours ago
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Grammys: PDA, a Dream Harry Styles Collab and More
Music // 6 hours ago
Doja Cat and SZA Deliver Emotional Speech After 'Kiss Me More' Wins at the 2022 Grammys: 'Big Deal'
Music // 6 hours ago
Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year Grammy for 'Leave the Door Open': 'We Call That a Clean Sweep'
Music // 6 hours ago
The Best Quotes of the 2022 Grammy Awards
Music // 7 hours ago
Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins During 2022 Grammys Performance
Style // 7 hours ago
Rachel Zegler, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. Perform Special 'In Memoriam' Grammys Segment
Music // 7 hours ago
The Name's BTS! They Bring the James Bond Vibes with 2022 Grammys Performance
Music // 7 hours ago
Grammy Awards Pay Tribute to Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins with Segment Set to 'My Hero'
Music // 7 hours ago
Jazmine Sullivan Wins Grammy for Heaux Tales: 'Safe Space for Black Women to Tell Their Stories'
Music // 7 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Her Parents as She Wins Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour at 2022 Grammys
Music // 7 hours ago
Lady Gaga Performs Heartfelt Tony Bennett Tribute at the 2022 Grammy Awards: 'I Love You Tony'
Music // 7 hours ago
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Appears Remotely at 2022 Grammys: 'Tell Our Story ... Support Us'
Music // 8 hours ago
Lenny Kravitz Brings His Signature Rock-Star Style to the Grammys in Sheer Silver Chainmail Top
Style // 8 hours ago
Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate That Famous Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey Moment at the Grammys
Style // 8 hours ago
Grammys 2022 Performances: The Best Pics from the Music Superstars Taking the Stage
Music // 8 hours ago
Questlove Appears to Poke Fun at Will Smith Slap During 2022 Grammys: 'Stay 500 Feet Away from Me'
Music // 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com