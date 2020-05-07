Kate McKinnon
- Full Name
- Kate McKinnon Berthold
- Hometown
- Long Island, New York
- Notable Projects
- Saturday Night Live
- Born
- 01/06/1984
- Age
- 38
FAQs
- Where is Kate McKinnon?
Kate McKinnon missed the first seven episodes of Saturday Night Live's 47th season because she was filming Peacock's Joe vs. Carole.
- Who is Kate McKinnon dating?
Kate McKinnon is dating actress and photographer Jackie Abbott. They made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
- Why did Kate McKinnon leave The Dropout
Kate McKinnon exited Hulu's The Dropout after COVID-19 delayed filming and the opportunity to star in Peacock's Joe vs. Carole presented itself, according to The Hollywood Reporter.