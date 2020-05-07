Kate Gosselin
- Full Name
- Katie Irene Gosselin
- Hometown
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- kateplusmy8
- kateplusmy8
- Notable Projects
- Kate Plus 8
- Born
- 03/28/1975
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- Is Kate Gosselin married??
Kate Gosselin is not currently married. She was previously married to ex-husband Jon Gosselin from 1999 to 2009.
- Did Kate Gosselin sell her home?
Kate Gosselin sold her family home in Wernersville, Pennsylvania in 2021. The 7,591-square-foot house was the filming location of the reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8.
- How did Kate Gosselin have sextuplets?
Kate Gosselin shares eight kids, a set of twins and sextuplets, with ex Jon Gosselin. The couple welcomed the second set of multiples after using fertility treatments to expand their family following the birth of their twins.