Karlie Kloss

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
All News
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
All Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
All Podcasts
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
People.com
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Share
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Karlie Kloss Says Motherhood Is the 'Greatest Joy' as Son Levi Turns 1: 'Everything Changes'
Karlie Kloss says parenthood is "just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid"
Read More
Karlie Kloss Goes Brunette 'After a Decade' of Being Blonde: 'Over to the Dark Side'
Karlie Kloss said goodbye to her golden blonde hair
Read More
Celebrities Who Were Girl Scouts
From politicians to Academy Award-winning actresses, the Girl Scouts have a history of some pretty awesome alumna
Read More
Karlie Kloss Feels Like a 'Proud Big Sister' Watching Kode with Klossy Scholars Create Change
After educating 8,000 students at Kode with Klossy camps over the years, many alums have gone on to use their coding skills for the greater good
Read More
Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Are Selling Their $23.5M NYC Penthouse — See Inside!
The posh pad, located in the neighborhood of Nolita, boasts three bedrooms, plus a media room, fitness room, and six-and-a-half bathrooms
Read More
Karlie Kloss Shows Off Post-Baby Body in the Gym, Says She 'Worked Hard' for Abs
Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child together in March.
Read More
Advertisement
More Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss Snuggles with Son Levi, 4 Months, as She Celebrates Her 'First Birthday as a Mama'
Karlie Kloss turned 29 on Tuesday
Karlie Kloss Takes 4-Month-Old Baby Levi to the Museum in Paris: 'Les Touristes'
Karlie Kloss shares 4-month-old son Levi Joseph with husband Joshua Kushner
Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Enjoy Family Time with 3-Month-Old Son Levi in Her Hometown
Karlie Kloss Takes 3-Month-Old Son Levi to Disney World for the First Time
Karlie Kloss Posts Rare Photo of 3-Month-Old Baby Levi in Adorable Onesie During Car Trip
Karlie Kloss Pumps Breastmilk from Backseat of a Car During NYC Night Out
Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Photo with Baby Levi, Throwback Pregnancy Pictures: 'My Heart Is Full'
Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their son Levi Joseph on March 11
Kamala Harris Hosts Vaccine Discussion with Celebrities Including Kim Kardashian, Joe Jonas and Camila Cabello
Karlie Kloss Shares First Photo with Newborn, Reveals Her Son's Name
Karlie Kloss Is 'Excited to Still Be Involved' in
Project Runway
as She Steps Back as Full-Time Host
Karlie Kloss Welcomes First Child with Husband Joshua Kushner
Pregnant Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Enjoy Walk Together Before Arrival of Baby
All Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss' Annual Coding Summer Camps Are Accepting More Applicants Than Ever Before
Style
//
March 05, 2021
Karlie Kloss Claims She's 'Tried' to Discuss Politics with Relatives Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner
Politics
//
January 07, 2021
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Says 'Bizarre Cravings' Are 'Nothing New' for Her — But Sleeping Later Is
Parents
//
December 28, 2020
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump in Red Bikini
Parents
//
November 26, 2020
Karlie Kloss Enlists Kode with Klossy Alumni to Model Her New Adidas Collection
Style
//
November 20, 2020
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shares Video of Her Bare Bump: 'Hello Baby'
Parents
//
November 17, 2020
Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant! Model Expecting First Child with Joshua Kushner
Parents
//
October 29, 2020
Karlie Kloss Votes 'Blue' in 2020 Election While Wearing a Joe Biden Campaign Face Mask
Style
//
October 27, 2020
Karlie Kloss Shares Romantic Video Dancing with Joshua Kushner for Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Style
//
October 19, 2020
Karlie Kloss Is Appearing at Joe Biden Campaign Event: It 'Makes a Lot of Sense'
Politics
//
September 02, 2020
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Food
//
March 10, 2021
Karlie Kloss Urges Voters to 'Make Change' in the November Election in New YouTube Video
Style
//
August 03, 2020
See How Stars Honored the Met Gala on Social Media
Style
//
May 05, 2020
Karlie Kloss Announces Free, Virtual Coding Camp During Coronavirus Lockdown
Style
//
May 01, 2020
Celebs Who've Branched Out of Their Careers to Give Back in Beautiful Ways
Celebrity
//
April 21, 2020
Karlie Kloss Opens Up About Husband Joshua Kushner: 'I Followed My Heart Despite Any Complications'
Style
//
April 02, 2020
Thanks a Million
: 10 Celebs Give Back in Heartwarming Trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Quibi Show
TV
//
March 31, 2020
Project Runway
Chooses Season 18 Winner in Emotional Finale Episode
Style
//
March 13, 2020
Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Encourage the Need for Sustainable Fashion at
Project Runway
Finale
Style
//
March 12, 2020
Karlie Kloss Asks Her Celeb Friends Their Dream Tech Superpowers (and Chrissy Teigen Has a Genius Idea)
Style
//
March 10, 2020
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
's Newest Rookie Josephine Skriver Shares Her Super Bowl 2020 Photo Diary
Style
//
February 03, 2020
Paris Jackson Walks John Paul Gaultier Show, Plus More Highlights from His Star-Studded Final Show
Style
//
January 22, 2020
People Now: Music for Your Weekend! The Jonas Brothers and Eminem Drop Hot New Tracks - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
January 17, 2020
Karlie Kloss Opens Up About Her Political Views After Viral Kushner Comment on
Project Runway
Style
//
January 17, 2020
Karlie Kloss and
Project Runway
Judges Recreate Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' Video
Style
//
January 07, 2020
Load More
Karlie Kloss
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
PEOPLE.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.