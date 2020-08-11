Kamala Harris

What to Know About the Unprecedented, Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention

Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and more are slated to appear during the four-day event, which begins Monday
Hillary Clinton Would ‘Certainly Consider’ Serving in Joe Biden's Administration

The former presidential nominee said she is “ready to help” her successor 
Marge Simpson Responds to Trump Adviser’s Kamala Harris Dig: I Feel 'Disrespected'

"I teach my children not to name call, Jenna," the cartoon mom said
Va. Mayor Apologizes for Calling Kamala Harris Racist Nickname: 'Wrong, Offensive & Unbecoming'

"Passing off demeaning and worn-out racial stereotypes as humor isn’t funny," said Luray, Virginia, Mayor Barry Presgraves
Get to Know Kamala Harris' Husband Douglas Emhoff, America’s Potential First ‘Second Gentleman’

The entertainment lawyer has been Harris' biggest supporter
Rudy Giuliani Slams Kamala Harris as Daughter Caroline Shares Picture with Her: 'Remove Trump'

"He knows and is fully comfortable with it and thinks I have a right to my opinion," Caroline Giuliani said in 2016 of her political differences with her dad
Biden Team Asked Vice Presidential Finalists What They Thought Their Trump Nickname Would Be

The president has a history of tagging his adversaries with derogatory and sometimes racist nicknames
The Many People Donald Trump Has Called 'Nasty' (and It's Not Just Women)

The president has a habit of using this particular word to insult his many of-the-moment adversaries
Trump Donated $6,000 to Kamala Harris' Attorney General Campaign Before Presidential Run

Kamala Harris Pays Tribute to Joe Biden’s Late Son Beau During 1st Appearance as Running Mates

Reese Witherspoon Shares Childhood Dream of Becoming First Female U.S. President as She Supports Kamala Harris

Where Kamala Harris Has Stood on Issues Throughout Her Career — Leading Up to Being VP Pick

Jessica Chastain Says Her Daughter, 2, 'Plays with Superheroes' — Including a Kamala Harris Doll

Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2018

Maya Rudolph Had a Happy Four-Letter Reaction to Kamala Harris Being Named Biden's Running Mate

