Kaley Cuoco
- Full Name
- Kaley Christine Cuoco
- Hometown
- Camarillo, California
- kaleycuoco
- Notable Projects
- The Big Bang Theory
- Born
- 11/30/1985
- Age
- 36
FAQs
- Who is Kaley Cuoco married to?
Kaley Cuoco is currently single. She announced her split from husband Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.
- Why did Kaley Cuoco cut her hair?
Kaley Cuoco cut her hair short in 2014 for her role in the indie drama 'Burning Bodhi.' "It was fun, I just really wanted to look completely different than I normally do," she told PEOPLE
- How does Kaley Cuoco know John Ritter?
Kaley Cuoco played John Ritter's teenage daughter on ABC's '8 Simple Rules,' which premiered in 2002. Ritter died of aortic dissection the next year just as the show had begun to film its second season.