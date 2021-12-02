Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is an American actress and producer. She is best known for her role as Penny on CBS's The Big Bang Theory, which was one of TV's highest-rated shows during its run from 2007 to 2019. Since then, Cuoco has starred in HBO Max's Harley Quinn and The Flight Attendant.
Kaley Cuoco
Full Name
Kaley Christine Cuoco
Hometown
Camarillo, California
Notable Projects
The Big Bang Theory
Born
11/30/1985
Age
36

FAQs

Who is Kaley Cuoco married to?

Kaley Cuoco is currently single. She announced her split from husband Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Why did Kaley Cuoco cut her hair?

Kaley Cuoco cut her hair short in 2014 for her role in the indie drama 'Burning Bodhi.' "It was fun, I just really wanted to look completely different than I normally do," she told PEOPLE

How does Kaley Cuoco know John Ritter?

Kaley Cuoco played John Ritter's teenage daughter on ABC's '8 Simple Rules,' which premiered in 2002. Ritter died of aortic dissection the next year just as the show had begun to film its second season.

All Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer: Cassie Has More Secrets as She Takes on 'Spy Novel' Life
TV // 2 hours ago
Kaley Cuoco Says 'It's Ok to Not be Ok' in Candid Birthday Post After Karl Cook Split
TV // December 02, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Her Adopted Baby Rooster Mini Cooper: 'Welcome to Your New Life'
Pets // October 22, 2021
Ted Lasso and 'Our Fearless Leader Jason Sudeikis' Win Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series
TV // September 19, 2021
All the Celebratory Photos from Inside the 2021 Emmy Awards
TV // September 19, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Makes (a Very Glamorous!) First Red Carpet Appearance Post Split at the 2021 Emmys
Style // September 19, 2021
The 2021 Emmys Are Here! See How Your Favorite Stars Are Getting Ready for TV's Biggest Night
Style // September 19, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Congratulates Ex Karl Cook with Love Hearts After He Wins Equestrian Competition
TV // September 13, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Asks to Keep All Personal Earnings, Doesn't Request Spousal Support in Karl Cook Divorce
TV // September 08, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Marks First Day Filming The Flight Attendant Season 2: 'Prepare for Another Turbulent Descent'
TV // September 08, 2021
Kaley Cuoco 'Is Doing Fine' amid Divorce from Karl Cook, Says Source: They've Been 'Growing Apart'
TV // September 08, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Returns to Meet Cute Set with Pete Davidson After Announcing Split from Karl Cook
TV // September 06, 2021
Kaley Cuoco's Split from Karl Cook Was 'Pretty Shocking' to Friends: Source
TV // September 04, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Officially Files for Divorce from Karl Cook on the Same Day Couple Announces Split
TV // September 03, 2021
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split: Looking Back at Their Relationship
TV // September 03, 2021
Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split: 'Our Current Paths Have Taken Us in Opposite Directions'
TV // September 03, 2021
Kaley Cuoco and Costar Pete Davidson Celebrate Wrapping Their Film Meet Cute: 'What an Experience'
Movies // August 28, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Recalls the Emotional Moment Her 'Eyes Welled Up' While Shooting The Flight Attendant
TV // August 19, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched by Coach at Tokyo Olympics: 'Name Your Price'
TV // August 14, 2021
Emma Corrin, Billy Porter, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars React to Their 2021 Emmy Nominations 
TV // July 13, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Says Plush Replica of Her Late Dog Is 'Best Gift I've Ever Received' from Husband
Pets // July 08, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Talks Secret to Boozy Flight Attendant Role (and Why It Required 'So Many' Potty Breaks)
Food // July 08, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Adopts 'Ginormous' Senior Dog After Death of Beloved Pet Norman Earlier This Year
Pets // July 05, 2021
Kaley Cuoco on Her Travel Dreams (and Nightmares!) and Where She's Heading Next
Travel // June 24, 2021
Kaley Cuoco's Makeup Artist Reveals She Had to Cover Up Star's Cupping Bruises for 2021 SAG Awards 
Style // April 06, 2021
