Why did Kal Penn leave 'House'?

Kal Penn starred as Lawrence Kutner on the medical drama TV series 'House' from 2007 to 2009. Penn left the series to take a position in President Barack Obama's administration in the White House Office of Public Engagement. Penn later appeared in the series finale of 'House' in 2012.

Who is Kal Penn engaged to?

While promoting his memoir 'You Can't Be Serious' in October 2021, Kal Penn revealed that he was engaged to his partner, Josh, who he had dated for 11 years.

When did Kal Penn come out?

Kal Penn came out as gay in October 2021 while promoting his memoir, 'You Can't Be Serious.'

Where did Kal Penn go to college?

Kal Penn graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles.

What happened to Kal Penn on 'Clarice'?

Kal Penn portrayed the character Shaan Tripathi on the 2021 CBS series 'Clarice.' Penn appeared in 10 of the season's 13 episodes. However, the show was cancelled after one season and Shaan's storyline was left unresolved.

What did Kal Penn do at the White House?

From 2009 to 2017, Kal Penn held various roles in President Barack Obama's administration, including Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, co-chair of Obama's reelection campaign and as a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

What ethnicity is Kal Penn?

Kal Penn was born in America to parents who had immigrated to the United States from India.

Why is Kal Penn a consultant on 'Designated Survivor'?