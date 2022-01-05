Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a Canadian reality TV personality. She is best known as a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor and as the lead for season 11 of The Bachelorette. She won season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Full Name
Kaitlyn Dawn Bristowe
Hometown
Alberta, Canada
Notable Projects
The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Dancing with the Stars
Born
06/19/1985
Age
36

FAQs

Who is Kaitlyn Bristowe dating?

She is dating Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

How did Kaitlyn Bristowe meet Jason Tartick?

They met on Kaitlyn's podcast, Off the Vine.

Who did Kaitlyn Bristowe pick on The Bachelorette?

She picked Shawn Booth. They got engaged on season 19 of the show and split up in 2018.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are Eyeing an October 2022 Wedding in Nashville
The Bachelor Nation stars got engaged in May after two years of dating
Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Fiancé Jason Tartick Her 'Lobster' in Sweet Birthday Tribute
The two Bachelor Nation stars got engaged in May after two years of dating
Jason Tartick Says His Upcoming Wedding to Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Be Great Gatsby-Inspired
Bachelor Nation stars Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been together since January 2019
The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick Was Hit by a Car While Walking His Dog: 'Always Be Careful'
"Pinot and I are beyond fortunate to walk away from that unscathed," he said
Jason Tartick Details Setbacks He Faced in Planning Proposal to Kaitlyn Bristowe: A 'Nightmare'
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced their engagement in May
Jason Tartick Slams 'Nasty Comments' About Fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe's Appearance: 'It's Grotesque'
"I don't know why people think it's okay to say the s--- they do on Twitter," said the Bachelorette alum
Jason Tartick Says Wedding Plans with Kaitlyn Bristowe Are 'Full Speed Ahead': 'We're So Excited!'
"It still seems surreal in the best way possible," says Jason Tartick of his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe
Bryan Abasolo Says Rachel Lindsay 'Challenges' Him to Be a 'Better Man': She 'Keeps Me on My Toes'
The Bachelorette stars have been married since August 2019
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She 'Cannot Wait' to Start Having Babies 'Quickly After' Her Wedding
Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much They Got Paid for Bachelor Nation Shows
Kaitlyn Bristowe Flashes Her Enormous New Engagement Ring, While Joking About Her Proposal-Ready Mani
Kaitlyn Bristowe Screams for Joy in Proposal Video Shared by Jason Tartick: 'The Reaction I Was Hoping for'
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged! 'It Was Really Special,' She Says

The Bachelor franchise stars have been dating for two years

