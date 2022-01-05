Kaitlyn Bristowe
- Full Name
- Kaitlyn Dawn Bristowe
- Hometown
- Alberta, Canada
- kaitlynbristowe
- kaitlynbristowe
- Notable Projects
- The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Dancing with the Stars
- Born
- 06/19/1985
- Age
- 36
FAQs
- Who is Kaitlyn Bristowe dating?
She is dating Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.
- How did Kaitlyn Bristowe meet Jason Tartick?
They met on Kaitlyn's podcast, Off the Vine.
- Who did Kaitlyn Bristowe pick on The Bachelorette?
She picked Shawn Booth. They got engaged on season 19 of the show and split up in 2018.