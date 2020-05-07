Justin Hartley
- Full Name
- Justin Scott Hartley
- Hometown
- Orland Park, Illinois
- justinhartley
- justinhartley
- Notable Projects
- This Is Us
- Born
- 01/29/1977
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- Who is Justin Hartley dating?
Justin Hartley married his former The Young and the Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas, in 2021. He was married to fellow soap opera actresses Chrishell Stause and Lindsay Hartley before that.
- Why did Justin Hartley leave The Young and the Restless?
Justin Hartley left CBS's The Young and the Restless in 2016 to star in NBC's This is Us.