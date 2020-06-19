How Lizzo Is Celebrating Juneteenth in a 'Major Way' with a Silent Auction/Raffle: 'Let's Make Change Together'

Lizzo Is Celebrating Juneteenth in a 'Major Way' with Silent Auction/Raffle: 'Let's Make Change'

The grand prize winner will nab, among other goodies, "a one of a kind custom vase in the shape of my booty," Lizzo says