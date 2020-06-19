2 Dead, 7 Wounded in Shooting at North Carolina Block Party
Five people who were struck by vehicles while fleeing the scene were hospitalized with "minor injuries," the local police chief said
Beyoncé Debuts 'Black Parade' Song to Support Black-Owned Businesses: 'Celebrate Each Other'
"I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle," Beyoncé wrote
Trump Reportedly Told the Meaning of Juneteenth by Black Secret Service Agent
"I made Juneteenth very famous," Donald Trump said in a recent interview
How Lizzo Is Celebrating Juneteenth in a 'Major Way' with a Silent Auction/Raffle: 'Let's Make Change Together'
The grand prize winner will nab, among other goodies, "a one of a kind custom vase in the shape of my booty," Lizzo says
George Clooney Donating $500K to Equal Justice Initiative in Honor of Juneteenth
George Clooney sarcastically said he was donating in honor of President Trump "making Juneteenth famous"
HBO Makes 'Timely, Poignant' Series Watchmen Free to Stream in Honor of Juneteenth
The superhero show features the historical 1921 Tulsa Massacre and covers subjects of police brutality and systemic racism