2 Dead, 7 Wounded in Shooting at North Carolina Block Party

Five people who were struck by vehicles while fleeing the scene were hospitalized with "minor injuries," the local police chief said
Beyoncé Debuts 'Black Parade' Song to Support Black-Owned Businesses: 'Celebrate Each Other'

"I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle," Beyoncé wrote
Trump Reportedly Told the Meaning of Juneteenth by Black Secret Service Agent

"I made Juneteenth very famous," Donald Trump said in a recent interview
How Lizzo Is Celebrating Juneteenth in a 'Major Way' with a Silent Auction/Raffle: 'Let's Make Change Together'

The grand prize winner will nab, among other goodies, "a one of a kind custom vase in the shape of my booty," Lizzo says
George Clooney Donating $500K to Equal Justice Initiative in Honor of Juneteenth

George Clooney sarcastically said he was donating in honor of President Trump "making Juneteenth famous"
HBO Makes 'Timely, Poignant' Series Watchmen Free to Stream in Honor of Juneteenth

The superhero show features the historical 1921 Tulsa Massacre and covers subjects of police brutality and systemic racism
CNN's Don Lemon Reacts to Trump Claiming He Made Juneteenth 'Very Famous': 'It's Laughable'

President Donald Trump claimed that before he controversially set a since-rescheduled campaign rally on the holiday, "nobody had ever heard of it"
Taylor Swift Calls for Juneteenth to Be National Holiday, Gives All of Her Employees Day Off

Juneteenth is the longest-running African American holiday in the United States and marks the end of slavery

Juneteenth: Why 2020's Celebration 'Represents More' Than in Past Years, NAACP & BLM Activists Say

Human Interest // June 19, 2020
Juneteenth 2020: Everything You Need to Know About Juneteenth

Human Interest // June 19, 2020
Willow Smith Says 'Cancel Culture' 'Doesn't Lead to Learning' in Juneteenth Red Table Talk Episode

Movies // June 19, 2020
