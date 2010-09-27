Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis
Yellowjackets Cast Shares Their Hopes to See an Adult Version of Van Join the Series
"It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about," said Tawny Cypress, who plays Taissa in present-day
Yellowjackets: 8 Burning Questions We Have After the Season 1 Finale
Showtime's hit series ended season 1 on a strong note with Sunday's finale that left as many mysteries as it cleared up
Juliette Lewis Shares Dark Side of Acting While Supporting IATSE Strike: 'Overworked and Exhausted'
"Show up for the backbone of our industry," Juliette Lewis wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement
Allison Janney Skinny-Dipped with Breaking News in Yuba County Costars: 'We Would Get Crazy'
The new film also stars Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis and more
20 Photos of the 2020 Oscar Nominees at Their Very First Academy Awards
A look back at your favorite Oscar veterans when they were just red carpet rookies
Rage Against the Machine Drummer's Marriage Ended Because of Juliette Lewis Affair, Claims Wife
Juliette Lewis and Bradley Wilk began going public with their romance in 2016
Juliette Lewis Questions If 'Satan Is Controlling the Universe' in Instagram Video
Juliette Lewis questioned if "Satan is controlling the universe" in a video posted to Instagram — and also asked Britney Spears to save the world
Johnny Galecki to Reprise His Role on The Conners — and Juliette Lewis Will Play His Girlfriend!
Juliette Lewis is set to portray a new character named Blue, who is Johnny Galecki's character David's girlfriend
Jennifer Garner Sings Her 'Friday Night Anthem' with Juliette Lewis on Set of Their HBO Show
The Most Non-Oscars Oscar Dresses of All Time
Juliette Lewis Is Dating Rage Against the Machine Drummer Brad Wilk
Double Date Night! Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Rock Out at a Private Party with Their Husbands
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties on a Yacht in Cannes – Because We Would Expect Nothing Less

The actor sported a bushy beard while partying with friends during the film festival

Worst Hair
Archive // September 27, 2010
5 Things You Didn't Know About Juliette Lewis
Celebrity // September 01, 2009
Toys Are Us
Archive // September 20, 2004
Pinkett Smith, Juliette Lewis Rock Hard
Celebrity // August 23, 2004
Rockin's Roles
Archive // May 17, 2004
Worst Dressed 2002
Archive // September 23, 2002
Style Watch
Archive // October 22, 2001
Juliette's Romeo
Archive // September 27, 1999
