Yellowjackets Cast Shares Their Hopes to See an Adult Version of Van Join the Series
"It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about," said Tawny Cypress, who plays Taissa in present-day Read More
Yellowjackets: 8 Burning Questions We Have After the Season 1 Finale
Showtime's hit series ended season 1 on a strong note with Sunday's finale that left as many mysteries as it cleared up Read More
20 Photos of the 2020 Oscar Nominees at Their Very First Academy Awards
A look back at your favorite Oscar veterans when they were just red carpet rookies Read More
Juliette Lewis Questions If 'Satan Is Controlling the Universe' in Instagram Video
Juliette Lewis questioned if "Satan is controlling the universe" in a video posted to Instagram — and also asked Britney Spears to save the world
Johnny Galecki to Reprise His Role on The Conners — and Juliette Lewis Will Play His Girlfriend!
Juliette Lewis is set to portray a new character named Blue, who is Johnny Galecki's character David's girlfriend
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties on a Yacht in Cannes – Because We Would Expect Nothing Less
The actor sported a bushy beard while partying with friends during the film festival
