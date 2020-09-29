Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore
Full Name
Julie Anne Smith
Hometown
Fort Bragg, NC
instagram
juliannemoore
twitter
_juliannemoore
Notable Projects
The Big Lebowski
Born
12/03/1960
Age
61

FAQs

Has Julianne Moore ever won an Oscar?

Yes, after being nominated four times and losing she won her fifth nomination for Still Alice in 2015.

How many children does Julianne Moore have?

2

Who is Julianne Moore married to?

She's been married to film director Bart Freundlich since 2003.

Where did Julianne Moore go to school?

She graduated from Boston University with a BFA in Theater in 1983.

Most Recent

Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and Dear Evan Hansen Cast Discuss Mental Health with PEOPLE
The panel discussion streams exclusively on PEOPLE.comEW.comPeopleTV, and PEOPLE's social platforms on Thursday, September 23 at 5pm PT/8pm ET
Julianne Moore Shares Throwback First Day of School Photo of Her 2 Kids: 'Always Be My Babies'
Julianne Moore is mom to 23-year-old son Caleb and 19-year-old daughter Liv
Dear Evan Hansen's Julianne Moore and Amy Adams Recall Their Own High School Experiences
The two stars hope their new movie, Dear Evan Hansen, opens up the conversation about mental health
Julianne Moore Says the Term 'Aging Gracefully' Is 'Totally Sexist': 'There's So Much Judgment'
Aging is "part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?" says Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore Is 'Excited' and 'Terrified' to See Dear Evan Hansen: 'I Hope I Don't Stink'
Universal Pictures’ film adaption of Dear Evan Hansen premieres in September
Julianne Moore Says Her Horror Series Lisey's Story Is a 'Metaphor for What a Marriage Means'
The actress talks about her role in Apple TV+'s Stephen King adaptation and why she was "so excited" to take on the new genre
More Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore Says She's 'Ditched Heels' After the COVID Pandemic
Julianne Moore is ready for life to return to a sense of normalcy, but there are some aspects of pre-pandemic life that she'd rather not bring back...
Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato, Matt Bomer and More Gather for Stonewall Virtual Pride Concert
Co-produced by Tom D'Angora, the concert will feature appearances from members of the LGBTQ+ community like Lance Bass and Billy Eichner, as well as allies like Amy Poehler and Debra Messing
Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever Star in the First Trailer for Movie Adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen 
The Woman in the Window: Inside the Controversy Surrounding the Book and Its Long Journey to Netflix
Apple TV+ Releases First Trailer for Stephen King's Lisey's Story
Hillary Clinton, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing & More Stars Come Together to Save the York Theatre Company
Amy Adams Plays a Recluse Who Witnesses Something Horrible in Trailer for Netflix's The Woman in the Window

Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell and Fred Hechinger sit down to discuss the upcoming film and debut the new trailer

All Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore Shares Secret to a Great Marriage After 24 Years with Husband Bart Freundlich
Movies // September 29, 2020
First Look! Julianne Moore and Janelle Monáe Channel Feminist Icons in The Glorias
Movies // September 02, 2020
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Photo of Her Lookalike Kids Caleb and Liv: 'My Babies'
Movies // September 01, 2020
Julianne Moore Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary with Bart Freundlich: 'No One I'd Rather Be with'
Movies // August 23, 2020
Julianne Moore Twins with Her Husband in Smiling Selfie: 'We Dress Alike Too'
Movies // August 13, 2020
Kristen Bell, Kesha, Sarah Paulson and More Commit to Calling Out Racism in New NAACP Campaign
TV // June 11, 2020
Julianne Moore Says She's 'Heartbroken' She Can't Celebrate Son Cal's College Graduation
Movies // May 19, 2020
Before They Were Famous: Stars Who Got Their Starts on Soap Operas
TV // May 18, 2020
Julianne Moore Wishes Lookalike 'Daughter I Dreamed Of' Liv a Happy 18th Birthday
Movies // April 08, 2020
Julianne Moore's Family Turns Cleaning the Dishes Into a Mini-Movie as They Self-Isolate Together
Movies // March 19, 2020
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
Style // September 08, 2021
Julianne Moore Hits One of N.Y.C.'s Oldest Gay Bars to Watch the 2020 Oscars with Her Daughter
Movies // February 09, 2020
Julianne Moore Reflects on Her Wardrobe Mishap at 2015 Oscars
Style // February 07, 2020
Pink, Kate Winslet and More Celebrities on Why They've Said 'No' to Plastic Surgery
Health // January 25, 2022
Amy Adams Stars as Julianne Moore's Terrified Agoraphobic Neighbor in Thrilling Woman in the Window First Trailer
Movies // December 19, 2019
The Holiday 2019 Trends We're Stealing from Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Julianne Moore and More
Style // December 09, 2019
People Now:  Breaking Down the 2020 Golden Globes Nominations  - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // December 09, 2019
It's Sagittarius Season! 50 Celebs Who Share the Zodiac Sign
Celebrity // November 22, 2021
Irina Shayk, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Aniston & More Female Celebs Get Real About Aging in Hollywood
Celebrity // October 18, 2019
Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore Have a Hunger Games Reunion at Paris Fashion Week
Movies // September 24, 2019
Bradley Cooper, Cindy Crawford and More Gather for Famed Photographer Peter Lindbergh's Funeral
Style // September 24, 2019
50 and Thriving! Can You Believe These Gorgeous Stars Are AARP-Eligible?
Celebrity // December 27, 2021
Julianne Moore Says Husband Gets Jealous of Her Love Scenes (Especially That Boogie Nights One)
Movies // August 09, 2019
Julianne Moore on Working with Her Director Husband: 'I'm Highly Sensitive to His Moods'
Movies // August 07, 2019
Julianne Moore Says She Hated Her Freckles for Most of Her Life: 'I Still Don't Like Them'
Style // May 17, 2019
