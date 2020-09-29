Julianne Moore
- Full Name
- Julie Anne Smith
- Hometown
- Fort Bragg, NC
- juliannemoore
- _juliannemoore
- Notable Projects
- The Big Lebowski
- Born
- 12/03/1960
- Age
- 61
FAQs
- Has Julianne Moore ever won an Oscar?
Yes, after being nominated four times and losing she won her fifth nomination for Still Alice in 2015.
- How many children does Julianne Moore have?
2
- Who is Julianne Moore married to?
She's been married to film director Bart Freundlich since 2003.
- Where did Julianne Moore go to school?
She graduated from Boston University with a BFA in Theater in 1983.