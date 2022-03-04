Julianne Hough

Julianne Alexandra Hough is an American dancer, actress and singer. Hough broke into show business in 2007 as a dancer on ABC's reality competition series Dancing with the Stars, ultimately winning seasons four and five alongside her celebrity partners. She left the show in 2009 to pursue a career in country music but returned to the show as a judge from 2014 to 2017. Her work on the series earned her three Emmy Award nominations for outstanding choreography, winning once in 2015. 

Hough released her first single, "Will You Dance With Me," in 2007. She released her self-titled album the following year, which debuted at number one on the Top Country Albums chart and peaked at number three on the Billboard 200. 

Hough made her acting debut in 2001 as an uncredited background actor in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. But it wasn't until her appearance in the 2010 movie musical Burlesque that her acting career took off. The following year, she played Ariel in the movie adaptation of Footloose. She's also known for her performance as Sherrie in the 2012 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rock of Ages, her performance as Katie in the 2012 drama Safe Haven and her performance as Sandy in the live Fox television production of Grease in 2016. Hough was also a judge for one season on America's Got Talent in 2019.

Hough is set to make her Broadway debut in 2022 as a member of the cast of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Hough was married to former NHL player Brooks Laich from 2017 to 2022.
Julianne Hough
Full Name
Julianne Alexandra Hough
Hometown
Orem, Utah
instagram
juleshough
twitter
juliannehough
Born
07/20/1988
Age
33

FAQs

Where did Julianne Hough learn to dance?

Hough danced competitively in her home state of Utah from a young age, but at ten years old was sent to London, alongside her brother Derek Hough, to be trained in dancing, singing and acting at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Which 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant did Julianne Hough date?

Julianne Hough briefly dated her season eight 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, country singer Chuck Wicks.

How many siblings does Julianne Hough have?

Julianne Hough has four siblings, including dancer Derek Hough.

