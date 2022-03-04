Julianne Hough
- Full Name
- Julianne Alexandra Hough
- Hometown
- Orem, Utah
- juleshough
- juliannehough
- Born
- 07/20/1988
- Age
- 33
FAQs
- Where did Julianne Hough learn to dance?
Hough danced competitively in her home state of Utah from a young age, but at ten years old was sent to London, alongside her brother Derek Hough, to be trained in dancing, singing and acting at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.
- Which 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant did Julianne Hough date?
Julianne Hough briefly dated her season eight 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, country singer Chuck Wicks.
- How many siblings does Julianne Hough have?
Julianne Hough has four siblings, including dancer Derek Hough.