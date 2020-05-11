Judd Apatow

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Shopping
See All Shopping
People Tested
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Judd Apatow
Judd Apatow
Judd Apatow
Judd Apatow
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
Leslie Mann Says She Confronted David Duchovny About the Time He Ghosted Her 27 Years Ago
"I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something,' " Leslie Mann recalled
Read More
Iris Apatow Calls Boyfriend Ryder Robinson a 'Lovely Angel' After Dating a 'Fair Share of Weirdos'
Iris Apatow said boyfriend Ryder Robinson, who is the son of Kate Hudson, "makes me very happy" and added, "I love him a lot"
Read More
Leslie Mann Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughters Maude and Iris, Jokes 'Maybe I Didn't Ruin Them'
Leslie Mann shares daughters Maude, 24, and Iris, 19, with husband Judd Apatow
Read More
Judd Apatow Says He Was 'Bawling' After Watching Daughter Maude in
Euphoria
: 'I'm in a Puddle'
"You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job," said the filmmaker
Read More
Iris Apatow Says 'Of Course' Mom Leslie Mann Approves of Boyfriend Ryder Robinson: 'She Loves Him'
Iris Apatow, daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson on Valentine's Day
Read More
Judd Apatow Directs Wife Leslie Mann, Daughter Iris as Quarantined Movie Stars in
The Bubble
Trailer
The Bubble
is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix April 1
Read More
More Judd Apatow
New Couple Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow Grew Up Together: 'They've Known Each Other a While' (Source)
Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson recently went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris Apatow on Valentine's Day
Judd Apatow Jokes He'll Watch Daughter Maude's Show
Euphoria
After Catching Up on
Yellowstone
"We support these priorities," read a cheeky comment from
Yellowstone
's account on Judd Apatow and daughter Maude's exchange about her show
Euphoria
Judd Apatow Marks 27th Anniversary of His First Movie
Heavyweights
with '90s Throwbacks
Julia Fox Reacts to Judd Apatow Poking Fun at Kanye West During Super Bowl 2022
Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com Makes History with All-LGBTQ Cast: 'A Long Overdue Dream'
Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Judd Apatow's
This Is 40
for Objectification of Megan Fox: 'Not Aging Well'
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Daughter Iris Attends Prom in a Pretty Tulle Dress — See the Pics
The 18-year-old showed off her pink prom dress in a series of TikTok videos before the big event
Amy Schumer and LeBron James Float Idea of
Trainwreck
Sequel: 'I Think We Can Make That Happen'
Judd Apatow Heads to Netflix to Direct a Comedy About Making Movies During the Pandemic
James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood & More Ask Congress to Help U.S. Movie Theaters
Pete Davidson Impresses Critics in
King of Staten Island
Reviews: 'You'll Be Surprised'
Marc Maron Says He Was 'Starting a Life' with Girlfriend Lynn Shelton as Hollywood Mourns Director
All Judd Apatow
Pete Davidson Recalls His Father's Death in Emotional
King of Staten Island
Sneak Peek
Movies
//
May 11, 2020
Pete Davidson Explores His Past in Hilarious Semi-Autobiographical
King of Staten Island
Trailer
Movies
//
May 08, 2020
Pete Davidson Says Stranger Delivered Weed to His Mom's House During Coronavirus Lockdown
TV
//
May 08, 2020
Pete Davidson's Summer Comedy
King of Staten Island
Skips Theaters for Digital Release
Movies
//
April 27, 2020
Judd Apatow Teases His Upcoming Movie with Pete Davidson: 'His Acting Is Really Remarkable'
Movies
//
January 27, 2020
'What's a TikTok?' Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern and More Celebs Who Learned How to TikTok from Their Kids
Parents
//
December 14, 2021
Judd Apatow Slams Rumored New Netflix Feature: I Will 'Fight You on This'
TV
//
October 28, 2019
20 Years Later, Where Is the Cast of
Freaks & Geeks
Now?
TV
//
September 25, 2019
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's Daughter Maude Is All Grown Up at the Premiere of New Show
Euphoria
Movies
//
June 05, 2019
Pete Davidson, Movie Star? Actor to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Movie by
Trainwreck
Director
Movies
//
January 30, 2019
Leslie Mann on Hollywood Beauty Standards: 'I Don't Have the Pressure a Hot Movie Star Person Has'
Style
//
December 19, 2018
Colton Underwood Channels Steve Carell's 40-Year-Old Virgin in New Bachelor Promo
TV
//
December 03, 2018
Judd Apatow Didn't Think Bryan Cranston Was 'Scary Enough' to Play a Drug Dealer
Movies
//
August 08, 2018
Judd Apatow Claims Seth Rogen Taught Tom Cruise That Internet Porn Is a Thing
Movies
//
July 31, 2018
Judd Apatow & More Stars Vow to Never Work with Fox Again Over Coverage of Migrant Children
TV
//
June 19, 2018
All of the Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity
//
January 25, 2018
WATCH: The Avett Brothers Talk 'Tragedy' and Rise to Fame in Trailer for New Doc
May it Last
Country
//
January 05, 2018
Judd Apatow Defends Lena Dunham After She Supported
Girls
Writer Accused of Rape
TV
//
December 08, 2017
Busy Philipps Has a
Freaks and Geeks
Reunion at Judd Apatow's Star-Studded Birthday Bash
TV
//
December 06, 2017
Judd Apatow Calls Wife Leslie Mann 'The Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me' as They Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage
Celebrity
//
June 09, 2017
