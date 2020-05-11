Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Leslie Mann Says She Confronted David Duchovny About the Time He Ghosted Her 27 Years Ago
"I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something,' " Leslie Mann recalled
Iris Apatow Calls Boyfriend Ryder Robinson a 'Lovely Angel' After Dating a 'Fair Share of Weirdos'
Iris Apatow said boyfriend Ryder Robinson, who is the son of Kate Hudson, "makes me very happy" and added, "I love him a lot"
Leslie Mann Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughters Maude and Iris, Jokes 'Maybe I Didn't Ruin Them'
Leslie Mann shares daughters Maude, 24, and Iris, 19, with husband Judd Apatow
Judd Apatow Says He Was 'Bawling' After Watching Daughter Maude in Euphoria: 'I'm in a Puddle'
"You're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job," said the filmmaker
Iris Apatow Says 'Of Course' Mom Leslie Mann Approves of Boyfriend Ryder Robinson: 'She Loves Him'
Iris Apatow, daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson on Valentine's Day
Judd Apatow Directs Wife Leslie Mann, Daughter Iris as Quarantined Movie Stars in The Bubble Trailer
The Bubble is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix April 1
Advertisement

More Judd Apatow

New Couple Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow Grew Up Together: 'They've Known Each Other a While' (Source)
Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson recently went Instagram official with girlfriend Iris Apatow on Valentine's Day
Judd Apatow Jokes He'll Watch Daughter Maude's Show Euphoria After Catching Up on Yellowstone
"We support these priorities," read a cheeky comment from Yellowstone's account on Judd Apatow and daughter Maude's exchange about her show Euphoria
Judd Apatow Marks 27th Anniversary of His First Movie Heavyweights with '90s Throwbacks
Julia Fox Reacts to Judd Apatow Poking Fun at Kanye West During Super Bowl 2022
Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com Makes History with All-LGBTQ Cast: 'A Long Overdue Dream'
Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Judd Apatow's This Is 40 for Objectification of Megan Fox: 'Not Aging Well'
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Daughter Iris Attends Prom in a Pretty Tulle Dress — See the Pics

The 18-year-old showed off her pink prom dress in a series of TikTok videos before the big event

All Judd Apatow

Pete Davidson Recalls His Father's Death in Emotional King of Staten Island Sneak Peek
Movies // May 11, 2020
Pete Davidson Explores His Past in Hilarious Semi-Autobiographical King of Staten Island Trailer
Movies // May 08, 2020
Pete Davidson Says Stranger Delivered Weed to His Mom's House During Coronavirus Lockdown
TV // May 08, 2020
Pete Davidson's Summer Comedy King of Staten Island Skips Theaters for Digital Release
Movies // April 27, 2020
Judd Apatow Teases His Upcoming Movie with Pete Davidson: 'His Acting Is Really Remarkable'
Movies // January 27, 2020
'What's a TikTok?' Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern and More Celebs Who Learned How to TikTok from Their Kids
Parents // December 14, 2021
Judd Apatow Slams Rumored New Netflix Feature: I Will 'Fight You on This'
TV // October 28, 2019
20 Years Later, Where Is the Cast of Freaks & Geeks Now?
TV // September 25, 2019
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's Daughter Maude Is All Grown Up at the Premiere of New Show Euphoria
Movies // June 05, 2019
Pete Davidson, Movie Star? Actor to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Movie by Trainwreck Director
Movies // January 30, 2019
Leslie Mann on Hollywood Beauty Standards: 'I Don't Have the Pressure a Hot Movie Star Person Has'
Style // December 19, 2018
Colton Underwood Channels Steve Carell's 40-Year-Old Virgin in New Bachelor Promo
TV // December 03, 2018
Judd Apatow Didn't Think Bryan Cranston Was 'Scary Enough' to Play a Drug Dealer
Movies // August 08, 2018
Judd Apatow Claims Seth Rogen Taught Tom Cruise That Internet Porn Is a Thing
Movies // July 31, 2018
Judd Apatow & More Stars Vow to Never Work with Fox Again Over Coverage of Migrant Children
TV // June 19, 2018
All of the Hollywood Figures Who Have Spoken Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity // January 25, 2018
WATCH: The Avett Brothers Talk 'Tragedy' and Rise to Fame in Trailer for New Doc May it Last
Country // January 05, 2018
Judd Apatow Defends Lena Dunham After She Supported Girls Writer Accused of Rape
TV // December 08, 2017
Busy Philipps Has a Freaks and Geeks Reunion at Judd Apatow's Star-Studded Birthday Bash
TV // December 06, 2017
Judd Apatow Calls Wife Leslie Mann 'The Greatest Thing That Has Ever Happened to Me' as They Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage
Celebrity // June 09, 2017
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com