Joshua Jackson
- Full Name
- Joshua Carter Jackson
- Hometown
- Vancouver, Canada
- vancityjax
- Notable Projects
- Dawson's Creek
- Born
- 06/11/1978
- Age
- 43
FAQs
- How old was Joshua Jackson in Dawson's Creek?
Joshua Jackson was 19 when he landed his iconic role on Dawson's Creek. His character, Pacey Witter, was 15 during the first season.
- Who is Joshua Jackson married to?
Joshua Jackson is married to actress Jodie Turner-Smith. The couple began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.
- When did Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes date?
Joshua Jackson dated his Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes during the first two seasons of the show. They split in 1999, but remained friends throughout the series' six-season run.