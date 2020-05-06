Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson is a Canadian-American actor. He had his breakout role at age 14 in the Disney movie, The Mighty Ducks, before becoming a household name as a cast member on the teen TV drama, Dawson's Creek. He shares a daughter with his wife, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, whom he married in 2019.
Joshua Jackson
Full Name
Joshua Carter Jackson
Hometown
Vancouver, Canada
instagram
vancityjax
twitter
vancityjax
Notable Projects
Dawson's Creek
Born
06/11/1978
Age
43

FAQs

How old was Joshua Jackson in Dawson's Creek?

Joshua Jackson was 19 when he landed his iconic role on Dawson's Creek. His character, Pacey Witter, was 15 during the first season.

Who is Joshua Jackson married to?

Joshua Jackson is married to actress Jodie Turner-Smith. The couple began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019.

When did Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes date?

Joshua Jackson dated his Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes during the first two seasons of the show. They split in 1999, but remained friends throughout the series' six-season run.

