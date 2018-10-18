Josh Peck

Most Recent

Miranda Cosgrove Says She's 'Lucky' to Call Former TV Brother Josh Peck a Friend: 'I Love Him'
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck previously starred as siblings on Drake & Josh, but the pair recently got to work together again on the Paramount+ iCarly revival
Josh Peck Reveals How Much He Got Paid on Drake & Josh: 'Not Enough to Set You Up For Life'
Josh Peck starred in Drake & Josh for four seasons from 2004 to 2007
Miranda Cosgrove Says She Wants Josh Peck to Guest Star on iCarly Again: 'He's Just the Best'
The former Drake & Josh costars reunited on season 2 of the iCarly reboot
Josh Peck Wants Friend Amanda Bynes to 'Do Whatever Makes Her Happy' As Her Conservatorship Ends
"I'm just a fan of hers as a performer, but more importantly, as a person," Josh Peck said after Amanda Bynes' conservatorship ended on Tuesday
Josh Peck Details Where He and Drake Bell Stand Years After Rift as Bell's Wife Calls Him a 'Liar'
Josh Peck also spoke about why he didn't invite Drake Bell to his 2017 wedding to Paige O'Brien
Josh Peck Opens Up About His Past Addiction to Drugs and Alcohol: 'I Used It to Numb My Feelings'
"What is really clear is that I overdo things," Josh Peck tells PEOPLE of his past addictions to food and drugs
Advertisement

More Josh Peck

Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck Reunite in iCarly Season 2 Trailer
Peck joins season 2 as Paul, the new manager of Carly's web series
Josh Peck to Make Guest Appearance on iCarly Reboot: It 'Feels Very Full Circle'
Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove first met on the set of Drake and Josh in 2004
Miranda Cosgrove Teases Possible Josh Peck Reunion on iCarly Reboot: There's a 'Good Chance'
Josh Peck Says Having a Dog Costar for Turner & Hooch Is 'a Once in a Lifetime Experience'
Josh Peck Reacts After Drake Bell Sentenced for Child Endangerment Charges: 'It's Upsetting'
Josh Peck Gets More Than He Bargains for in First Turner & Hooch Trailer
Josh Peck to Reprise Tom Hanks' Role in Disney+'s Turner & Hooch TV Show Reboot

The new TV show will turn the 1989 classic comedy into a 12-episode series on Disney+

All Josh Peck

Drake & Josh Reunion! Miranda Cosgrove Is All Smiles as She Surprises 'Old Boob' Josh Peck
TV // October 18, 2018
Macaulay Culkin Is a Dad! Plus 20 Former Child Stars Who Are Now Parents
Parents // August 28, 2018
Josh Peck Is Going to Be a Dad! Drake & Josh Alum and Wife Paige Expecting First Child
Parents // August 23, 2018
Nickelodeon Cuts Ties with Henry Danger and iCarly Creator Dan Schneider
TV // March 26, 2018
Watch John Stamos Play Meredith Grey In Hilarious Grey's Anatomy Reenactment for a Great Cause
TV // December 22, 2017
Friends Again! Drake Bell Says He 'Freakin' Loves Josh Peck After Wedding Drama
TV // September 06, 2017
Drake Bell Has 'No Hard Feelings' Towards Josh Peck After Being Left Out of His Wedding
Celebrity // July 08, 2017
Drake & Josh Star Josh Peck Marries Paige O'Brien — and John Stamos Was There to Take It All In
Celebrity // June 18, 2017
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com