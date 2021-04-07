Josh Duhamel
- Full Name
- Joshua David Duhamel
- Hometown
- Minot, North Dakota
- joshduhamel
- Notable Projects
- Transformers
- Born
- 11/14/1972
- Age
- 49
FAQs
- Who is Josh Duhamel dating?
In January 2022, Josh Duhamel became engaged to Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari.
- Who was Josh Duhamel married to?
Josh Duhamel was married to singer Fergie from 2009 to 2019.
- Where does Josh Duhamel live?
Josh Duhamel owns residences in Los Angeles and Minnesota.
- How did Josh Duhamel and Fergie meet?
Josh Duhamel met his former wife, singer Fergie, when her music group the Black Eyed Peas appeared on a 2004 episode of the television series 'Las Vegas,' which starred Duhamel.
- How old was Josh Duhamel in 'Safe Haven'?
The movie 'Safe Haven' was released on Feb. 14, 2013 when star Josh Duhamel was 40 years old.