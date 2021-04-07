Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel is an American actor. He first gained recognition starring in the soap opera All My Children from 1999-2002 and 2011, for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series. He is best known for starring in the television drama Las Vegas (2003-2008) and for appearing in the Transformers film series from 2007 to 2017. His other films include 2004's Win a Date with Tad Hamilton, 2010's When in Rome, 2010's Life as We Know It, 2013's Safe Haven and 2019's Buddy Games, which he also co-wrote and directed.
Josh Duhamel
Full Name
Joshua David Duhamel
Hometown
Minot, North Dakota
Notable Projects
Transformers
Born
11/14/1972
Age
49

FAQs

Who is Josh Duhamel dating?

In January 2022, Josh Duhamel became engaged to Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari.

Who was Josh Duhamel married to?

Josh Duhamel was married to singer Fergie from 2009 to 2019.

Where does Josh Duhamel live?

Josh Duhamel owns residences in Los Angeles and Minnesota.

How did Josh Duhamel and Fergie meet?

Josh Duhamel met his former wife, singer Fergie, when her music group the Black Eyed Peas appeared on a 2004 episode of the television series 'Las Vegas,' which starred Duhamel.

How old was Josh Duhamel in 'Safe Haven'?

The movie 'Safe Haven' was released on Feb. 14, 2013 when star Josh Duhamel was 40 years old.

Most Recent

Josh Duhamel Had the 'Best Time' Making Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez: 'She Is a Boss'
Josh Duhamel tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that he "had one of the most fun times ever making" Shotgun Wedding, out June 29, with Jennifer Lopez
Josh Duhamel Details Last-Minute Beach Proposal to Audra Mari — and How Cornhole Saved the Day
"I didn't really know how I was gonna do it until I got there," Josh Duhamel admits of his proposal to Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel to Replace Emilio Estevez in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers as New Head Coach
Josh Duhamel will play the role of Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who runs the intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks play in season 2
Josh Duhamel and Fergie Have 'Zero Bad Blood' as She Congratulates Him on New Engagement: Source
Josh Duhamel and Fergie finalized their divorce in 2019 and share an 8-year-old son
Josh Duhamel Will 'Probably Have Kids Sooner Than Later' with Fiancée Audra Mari: Source
The actor "loves being a father" and has "always" wanted more kids, a source tells PEOPLE following his engagement to Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel's Fiancée Audra Mari Would 'Love to Have Kids' with Him, Source Says
Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari over the weekend on Instagram
More Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Seemed 'Gloomy' After Fergie Divorce, New Fiancée Audra Mari 'Cheered Him Up': Source
Fergie congratulated ex-husband Josh Duhamel on Instagram after the actor shared news of his engagement to Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel Is Engaged to Audra Mari: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari announced their engagement on Saturday, after more than two years of dating
Who Is Audra Mari? Everything to Know About Josh Duhamel's New Fiancée
Josh Duhamel Announces Engagement to Audra Mari — and Gets Congratulations from Ex Fergie
Stars Who Dated Their Celebrity Crushes
Josh Duhamel Jokes Netflix 'Dumped' Him After Jupiter's Legacy Cancellation, Shares Shirtless Pic
Josh Duhamel Shares Video of His 'Near-Death Experience' While Filming Shotgun Wedding

Josh Duhamel captured on camera the exact moment his life flashed before his eyes

All Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Stars in Action-Packed Trailer for Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Series
TV // April 07, 2021
Josh Duhamel to Star Opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding, Replaces Armie Hammer: Source
Movies // January 30, 2021
Josh Duhamel in Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez-Comedy Shotgun Wedding (Report)
Movies // January 19, 2021
From Kelly Ripa to Michael B. Jordan: All My Children's A-List Alumni
TV // January 05, 2022
Josh Duhamel on How Golf Bonded Him with His Dad: It Was a Way to 'Spend Time with Him'
Movies // November 09, 2020
Josh Duhamel Premieres Trailer for His Directorial Debut Buddy Games: It's Been 'the Most Rewarding' Journey
Movies // October 06, 2020
Kelly Ripa Says Josh Duhamel Would Play with Her Son 'for Hours' on the Set of All My Children
TV // June 08, 2020
All My Children Cast Planning Weeklong Reunion with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and More
TV // May 21, 2020
Leslie Bibb Thinks Her The Lost Husband Costar Josh Duhamel Should Be a 'Major Movie Star'
TV // April 22, 2020
These Celebs Are Taking Social Distancing Literally by Going Off the Grid
Home // April 10, 2020
Josh Duhamel and Girlfriend Audra Mari Step Out Holding Hands in Los Angeles
Movies // February 26, 2020
Scary Stories from Actors Who Were Injured in On-Set Accidents
Movies // July 07, 2021
Meet the New Celebrity Fall/Winter Couples of 2019
Celebrity // December 17, 2019
People Now:  Breaking Down the 2020 Golden Globes Nominations  - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // December 09, 2019
Josh Duhamel Steps Out with Audra Mari Weeks After His Divorce from Fergie Was Finalized
Movies // December 09, 2019
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Finalize Their Divorce Over 2 Years After Announcing Separation
Music // November 25, 2019
PDA Alert! Josh Duhamel and Miss World America Audra Mari Share Passionate Kiss at Airport
Movies // October 04, 2019
Court Warns Fergie and Josh Duhamel of Dismissing Their Divorce Unless Documents Are Filed
Music // August 30, 2019
Watch Josh Duhamel Attempt to Escape Chilling Shark Encounter in Movie Based on True Story
TV // July 23, 2019
Fergie Files for Divorce from Josh Duhamel Almost 2 Years After Announcing Their Split
Music // May 31, 2019
Sledding in a Winter Wonderland! Fergie and Josh Duhamel Play with Their Son Axl in the 'Snow'
Parents // February 25, 2019
Josh Duhamel Wants to Find Someone 'Young Enough to Have Kids' After Fergie Split
Movies // December 20, 2018
Josh Duhamel's Son Axl Wishes Him Happy Birthday While Dancing to Beastie Boys — See the Cute Clips
Parents // November 15, 2018
Ada! Camden! Haven! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in August
Parents // September 05, 2018
PEOPLE Now: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Reunite at Concert, Proving They Are Still Besties — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 27, 2018

