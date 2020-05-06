Who is Jordyn Woods dating?

Jordyn Woods is currently in a relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. The couple had been friends for several years before they started dating in May 2020.

Who is Jordyn Woods' father?

Jordyn Woods is the daughter of John Woods, who was a television sound engineer on several shows, including 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' He became friendly with series star Will Smith, whom Jordyn Woods considers a second father. James Woods passed away in 2017.

Why are Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner not friends anymore?

Though Jordyn Woods became famous as the best friend of reality television star Kylie Jenner, the pair had a falling out in February 2019 when it was reported that Woods had become romantically involved with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who is the ex-boyfriend of Jenner's half-sister Khloé Kardashian.

Who is Jordyn Woods' mom?