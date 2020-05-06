- Full Name
- Jordyn Woods
- Hometown
- Los Angeles
- jordynwoods
- Notable Projects
- Life of Kylie , Keeping Up with the Kardashians , The Masked Singer
- Born
- 09/23/1997
- Age
- 24
FAQs
- Who is Jordyn Woods dating?
Jordyn Woods is currently in a relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns. The couple had been friends for several years before they started dating in May 2020.
- Who is Jordyn Woods' father?
Jordyn Woods is the daughter of John Woods, who was a television sound engineer on several shows, including 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.' He became friendly with series star Will Smith, whom Jordyn Woods considers a second father. James Woods passed away in 2017.
- Why are Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner not friends anymore?
Though Jordyn Woods became famous as the best friend of reality television star Kylie Jenner, the pair had a falling out in February 2019 when it was reported that Woods had become romantically involved with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who is the ex-boyfriend of Jenner's half-sister Khloé Kardashian.
- Who is Jordyn Woods' mom?
Jordyn Woods is the daughter of talent agent Elizabeth Woods.