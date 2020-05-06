Jordana Brewster
- Full Name
- Jordana Brewster
- Hometown
- Panama City, Panama
- JordanaBrewster
- jordanabrewster
- Notable Projects
- fast and furious
- Born
- 04/26/1980
- Age
- 41
FAQs
- What ethnicity is Jordana Brewster?
Jordana Brewster was born in Panama to an American father and Brazilian mother. She spent most of her early childhood in Brazil before moving to New York when she was 10.
- Who is Jordana Brewster dating?
Jordana Brewster is engaged to Mason Morfit, CEO of ValueAct Capital. They first met when they were married to other people and reconnected in 2020 shortly after Brewster separated from ex-husband Andrew Form.
- Why did Jordana Brewster have a surrogate?
Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form had their children via surrogate after struggling with infertility and failed rounds of IVF.