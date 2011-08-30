Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Read More
Jon Voight Says 'We Will Rid This' Coronavirus as He Prays for the Trump Family: 'Love to You'
Jon Voight posted a video to his official Twitter account captioned, "This Nation Is Under God"
Read More
Jon Voight on What Makes Angelina Jolie a Good Mom: 'She Loves Her Kids' & Is 'Always Involved'
"She's great," Jon Voight said of his daughter Angelina Jolie, who has six children with ex Brad Pitt
Read More
Celebrities Including Bette Midler, Cole Sprouse & More React After President Trump Is Impeached
In a history-making vote on Wednesday night, the House of Representatives impeached the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
Read More
Jon Voight Argues Trump Is 'the Greatest President' Since Lincoln — But Not Everyone Agrees
Many Twitter users weighed in with a different view in the comments section of Voight's tweets
Read More
Jon Voight Will Be a President Trump Appointee for the Next 6 Years ... Here's What That Really Means
Voight has been one of the few and most prominent pro-Trump voices in Hollywood
Read More
More Jon Voight
Anton Yelchin Honored at Emotional Celebration of Life by Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and More Stars
Hollywood stars remembered the late actor Anton Yelchin at his statue unveiling at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles
Dad Jon Voight Joins Angelina Jolie and Her Kids at Premiere – How They've Reconnected
Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight joined her at Thursday's New York City premiere of her new movie
First They Killed My Father
James Van Der Beek Reveals He's Never Seen the
Dawson's Creek
Finale & Spills the Origin of
Varsity Blues
' Best Line
Angelina Jolie Brings Her Kids to Dinner with Dad Jon Voight
J.K. Rowling Confirms There Will Be Four More
Fantastic Beasts
Movies
Jon Voight Slams Robert De Niro's Attack on Trump: His 'Words Did Not Hurt Anyone'
Angelina Jolie's Father Jon Voight on Brad Pitt Split: 'Something Very Serious Must Have Happened'
Jon Voight says the breakup of daughter Angelina Jolie's marriage to Brad Pitt is a "sad thing"
Jon Voight Loved
Unbroken
, Says He Wants Daughter Angelina Jolie Pitt to Direct Him One Day
Jon Voight 'Very Happy' That Brad Pitt Is Officially His Son-in-Law
Jon Voight Can't Wait to Watch Vivienne's Film Debut
Angelina Jolie Is 'Doing Good' & Ready to Direct, Says Jon Voight
Inside Seth MacFarlane's Star-Studded All-Night House Party
All Jon Voight
Jolie-Pitt Kids Spend Afternoon Out with Grandpa
Celebrity
//
August 30, 2011
Jon Voight Exercises His Bragging Rights About Grandkids
Celebrity
//
September 16, 2010
How Jon Voight Stays Close to Angelina Jolie and His Grandkids
Celebrity
//
July 22, 2010
Angelina Jolie & Dad Jon Voight Ending Their Feud
Archive
//
March 15, 2010
All in the Family
Archive
//
March 08, 2010
INSIDE STORY: How Angelina and Dad Jon Voight Are Healing Their Rift
Celebrity
//
February 25, 2010
The Jolie-Pitts Step Out – with Jon Voight
Celebrity
//
February 21, 2010
Dad: Angelina 'Looks Very Happy'
Celebrity
//
May 30, 2008
Jon Voight Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Rift with Children
Celebrity
//
October 16, 2007
Did Jon Voight Fail to Pay Support to Angelina's Mom?
Celebrity
//
April 16, 2007
Jolie's Dad: 'I Haven't Seen Shiloh'
Celebrity
//
July 11, 2006
Jolie Erases the Voight in Her Life
Celebrity
//
September 17, 2002
Scoop
Archive
//
August 19, 2002
No Thaw in Jolie-Voight Relationship
Celebrity
//
August 08, 2002
OSCARS: Jon Voight's Transformation
Celebrity
//
February 14, 2002
The Oscar Race Is On
Archive
//
April 02, 1979
Down but Not Out
Archive
//
June 26, 1978
