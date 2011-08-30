Jon Voight

30 Stars with Famous Fathers
The apple didn't fall far from the tree when it comes to these Hollywood dads, lads and daughters in show biz and beyond
Jon Voight Says 'We Will Rid This' Coronavirus as He Prays for the Trump Family: 'Love to You'
Jon Voight posted a video to his official Twitter account captioned, "This Nation Is Under God"
Jon Voight on What Makes Angelina Jolie a Good Mom: 'She Loves Her Kids' & Is 'Always Involved'
"She's great," Jon Voight said of his daughter Angelina Jolie, who has six children with ex Brad Pitt
Celebrities Including Bette Midler, Cole Sprouse & More React After President Trump Is Impeached
In a history-making vote on Wednesday night, the House of Representatives impeached the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
Jon Voight Argues Trump Is 'the Greatest President' Since Lincoln — But Not Everyone Agrees
Many Twitter users weighed in with a different view in the comments section of Voight's tweets
Jon Voight Will Be a President Trump Appointee for the Next 6 Years ... Here's What That Really Means
Voight has been one of the few and most prominent pro-Trump voices in Hollywood
Anton Yelchin Honored at Emotional Celebration of Life by Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and More Stars
Hollywood stars remembered the late actor Anton Yelchin at his statue unveiling at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles
Dad Jon Voight Joins Angelina Jolie and Her Kids at Premiere – How They've Reconnected
Angelina Jolie's father Jon Voight joined her at Thursday's New York City premiere of her new movie First They Killed My Father
James Van Der Beek Reveals He's Never Seen the Dawson's Creek Finale & Spills the Origin of Varsity Blues' Best Line
Angelina Jolie Brings Her Kids to Dinner with Dad Jon Voight
J.K. Rowling Confirms There Will Be Four More Fantastic Beasts Movies
Jon Voight Slams Robert De Niro's Attack on Trump: His 'Words Did Not Hurt Anyone'
Angelina Jolie's Father Jon Voight on Brad Pitt Split: 'Something Very Serious Must Have Happened'

Jon Voight says the breakup of daughter Angelina Jolie's marriage to Brad Pitt is a "sad thing"

Jolie-Pitt Kids Spend Afternoon Out with Grandpa
Celebrity // August 30, 2011
Jon Voight Exercises His Bragging Rights About Grandkids
Celebrity // September 16, 2010
How Jon Voight Stays Close to Angelina Jolie and His Grandkids
Celebrity // July 22, 2010
Angelina Jolie & Dad Jon Voight Ending Their Feud
Archive // March 15, 2010
All in the Family
Archive // March 08, 2010
INSIDE STORY: How Angelina and Dad Jon Voight Are Healing Their Rift
Celebrity // February 25, 2010
The Jolie-Pitts Step Out – with Jon Voight
Celebrity // February 21, 2010
Dad: Angelina 'Looks Very Happy'
Celebrity // May 30, 2008
Jon Voight Opens Up About 'Heartbreaking' Rift with Children
Celebrity // October 16, 2007
Did Jon Voight Fail to Pay Support to Angelina's Mom?
Celebrity // April 16, 2007
Jolie's Dad: 'I Haven't Seen Shiloh'
Celebrity // July 11, 2006
Jolie Erases the Voight in Her Life
Celebrity // September 17, 2002
Scoop
Archive // August 19, 2002
No Thaw in Jolie-Voight Relationship
Celebrity // August 08, 2002
OSCARS: Jon Voight's Transformation
Celebrity // February 14, 2002
The Oscar Race Is On
Archive // April 02, 1979
Down but Not Out
Archive // June 26, 1978
