Disney+ to Debut The Mandalorian Docuseries on 'Star Wars Day' Next Month
Jon Favreau, showrunner and executive producer of The Mandalorian, will host the docuseries Read More
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Playfully Pitch Voiceover Work to Jon Favreau in Resurfaced Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked with The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the film's London premiere in July 2019 Read More
Bob Newhart Predicted Elf Would Be a Holiday Classic Early on: 'Will [Ferrell] Had Such Charm'
"I read the script and I said, 'They're going to be showing this every Christmas, I guarantee,'" the comedy legend recalls Read More
What It's Like to Work with Beyoncé: Disney's The Lion King Cast Tells All!
Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and more gush over getting to collaborate with the iconic performer
