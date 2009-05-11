Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau
Full Name
Hometown

Most Recent

Elf Actor Says Sequel Didn't Happen Because Will Ferrell 'Didn't Get Along' with Director Jon Favreau
"Will wanted to do it, and he didn't want the director," said James Caan, who played Walter Hobbs in Elf
Disney+ to Debut The Mandalorian Docuseries on 'Star Wars Day' Next Month
Jon Favreau, showrunner and executive producer of The Mandalorian, will host the docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Playfully Pitch Voiceover Work to Jon Favreau in Resurfaced Video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked with The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the film's London premiere in July 2019
Jon Favreau Announces The Mandalorian Season 2 Release on Disney+ and Teases New Character
"I'm actually writing part of the second season now," Favreau told Jimmy Kimmel in July
Bob Newhart Predicted Elf Would Be a Holiday Classic Early on: 'Will [Ferrell] Had Such Charm'
"I read the script and I said, 'They're going to be showing this every Christmas, I guarantee,'" the comedy legend recalls
Pedro Pascal Suits Up as The Mandalorian in the Official Trailer for the Upcoming Star Wars Series
The Mandalorian is set to premiere on November 12 on Disney+
Advertisement

More Jon Favreau

What It's Like to Work with Beyoncé: Disney's The Lion King Cast Tells All!
Seth Rogen, Donald Glover and more gush over getting to collaborate with the iconic performer
The Lion King Superfan Chance the Rapper Reveals He Has a Part in New Movie
Chance is good friends with Donald Glover, who voices Simba in the film
Sebastian Stan Jokes That Avengers Costar Gwyneth Paltrow Still Doesn't Know Him
Beyoncé Meets Her Lion King Character in New Photos Teasing Disney's Live-Action Remake
Beyoncé 'Wrote and Performed' a Brand-New Song for Lion King Soundtrack, Jon Favreau Confirms
Elf Turns 16! See the Cast of Will Ferrell's Holiday Comedy Then and Now
Jon Favreau Cooked This Dish He Learned from Chef Roy Choi 'Every Day for Three Months'

The two worked together on the 2014 film Chef.

All Jon Favreau

Barack's Beauties
Archive // May 11, 2009
Jon Favreau Impressed By Newly Engaged Vince Vaughn's Choices
Celebrity // March 18, 2009
Jon Favreau: He Lost 85 Lbs!
Archive // December 03, 2007
Jon Favreau Loses 85 Lbs. with His Wife's Help
Celebrity // November 21, 2007
Jon Favreau, Wife Welcome a Daughter
Celebrity // August 31, 2006
Jon Favreau, Wife Expecting Baby No. 3
Celebrity // May 07, 2006
Swing and a Hit
Archive // November 25, 1996
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com