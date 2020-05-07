JoJo
FAQs
- Who was JoJo on 'The Masked Singer'?
JoJo competed on 'The Masked Singer' in season 5. She appeared as the Black Swan.
- Who is JoJo dating?
JoJo is in a relationship with Dexter Darden. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2021.
- Why did JoJo re-release her albums?
JoJo did not own the masters of her original recordings meaning she had no control over the songs. According to Billboard, at one point, all of her songs were removed from streaming services and she wanted fans to have access to them.