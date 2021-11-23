Johnny Manziel
FAQs
- What is Johnny Manziel doing now?
As of 2022, Johnny Manziel is playing as a player-coach in the Fan Controlled Football indoor league for the FCF Zappers.
- When was Johnny Manziel drafted?
Johnny Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was the 22nd overall pick.
- Why did Johnny Manziel leave the NFL?
The Cleveland Browns released Johnny Manziel from his contract in March 2016 after claiming that Manziel did not meet the team's "expectations for our players on and off the field." Manziel began playing in the Canadian Football League in 2018.
- What number was Johnny Manziel?
While playing for Texas A&M University, Johnny Manziel wore number 2. He wore the same number with the Cleveland Browns.
- What high school did Johnny Manziel go to?
Johnny Manziel attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas.