Johnny Manziel is an American football player. He first gained recognition as quarterback for the Texas A&M University football team, where in 2012 he won the Heisman Memorial Trophy. Manziel was the first player to win the award in his freshman year. He joined the NFL in 2014 and played for the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2015. Manziel was released from his contract with the Browns after several on and off field controversies. Since 2018, he has played professionally in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and Fan Controlled Football.
Full Name
Johnathan Paul Manziel
Hometown
Tyler, Texas
Notable Projects
NFL
Born
12/06/1992
Age
29

FAQs

What is Johnny Manziel doing now?

As of 2022, Johnny Manziel is playing as a player-coach in the Fan Controlled Football indoor league for the FCF Zappers.

When was Johnny Manziel drafted?

Johnny Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was the 22nd overall pick.

Why did Johnny Manziel leave the NFL?

The Cleveland Browns released Johnny Manziel from his contract in March 2016 after claiming that Manziel did not meet the team's "expectations for our players on and off the field." Manziel began playing in the Canadian Football League in 2018.

What number was Johnny Manziel?

While playing for Texas A&M University, Johnny Manziel wore number 2. He wore the same number with the Cleveland Browns.

What high school did Johnny Manziel go to?

Johnny Manziel attended Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas.

All Johnny Manziel

Bre Tiesi Celebrates Official Split from Johnny Manziel with All-Girls 'Divorce Party'
Sports // November 23, 2021
Johnny Manziel Admits He Made 'Decent Living' Selling Autograph While in College Despite Rules
Sports // June 04, 2021
Johnny Manziel Says He's Shifting Focus to Becoming a Pro Golfer: 'I'm Giving Myself 12 Years'
Sports // March 03, 2021
Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel Admits His Football Career Is Probably 'in the Past'
Sports // June 29, 2020
Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel Slips and Falls Into Lake in Botched Dive Attempt
Sports // May 13, 2020
Johnny Manziel Announces He's 'Turning Over a New Page' — and Going by a New First Name
Sports // April 09, 2019
What to Know About Johnny 'Football' Manziel's Many Ups and Downs Following His Split from Wife
Sports // March 29, 2019
Johnny Manziel Confirms 'Very Personal and Very Sad' Split from Wife Bre Tiesi
Sports // March 28, 2019
Johnny Manziel and Wife Bre Tiesi Have 'Hit a Rough Patch' After She Says 'Vows Were Broken'
Sports // March 26, 2019
Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Denies Cheating in Half Marathon Despite World-Record Pace
Sports // March 01, 2019
Johnny Manziel Briefly Hospitalized for 'Scary Moment' Involving Medication for His Bipolar Disorder
Sports // May 09, 2018
Johnny Manziel Marries Model Bre Tiesi in Private Secret Ceremony: 'He's Crazy About Her'
Sports // March 14, 2018
Johnny Manziel Admits He Was 'Lost in the Sauce' And Vows to Become a Better Person
Sports // January 19, 2017
Troubled Ex NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel Charging $50 for Selfies at the Super Bowl
Sports // January 11, 2017
Johnny Manziel's Former Roommate Opens Up About Troubled Quarterback's Alleged Drug Use in New Report
Sports // October 07, 2016
