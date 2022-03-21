Johnny Depp
- Full Name
- John Christopher Depp II
- Hometown
- Owensboro, Kentucky
- johnnydepp
- Born
- 06/09/1963
- Age
- 58
FAQs
- Whose name did Johnny Depp have tattooed on his arm in 1990?
Johnny Depp tattooed the words "Winona Forever" on his right arm in honor of actress Winona Ryder. The couple called off their engagement in 1993.
- Who is Johnny Depp married to?
Johnny Depp is no longer married. Amber Heard announced her divorce from Depp in 2016 after two years of marriage.
- How old was Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street?
Johnny Depp was 21 years old when he filmed the horror movie.