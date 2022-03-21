Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician. He began his career with roles in A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 and FOX's 21 Jump Street from 1987 to 1990. Depp followed that up with Edward Scissorhands in 1990 and transitioned from teen idol to movie star. He is best known as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, which earned him the first of his three Academy Award nominations.
Full Name
John Christopher Depp II
Hometown
Owensboro, Kentucky
instagram
johnnydepp
Born
06/09/1963
Age
58

FAQs

Whose name did Johnny Depp have tattooed on his arm in 1990?

Johnny Depp tattooed the words "Winona Forever" on his right arm in honor of actress Winona Ryder. The couple called off their engagement in 1993.

Who is Johnny Depp married to?

Johnny Depp is no longer married. Amber Heard announced her divorce from Depp in 2016 after two years of marriage.

How old was Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street?

Johnny Depp was 21 years old when he filmed the horror movie.

Most Recent

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)
The trial for Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, originally filed in 2019, is set to begin trial on April 11
Brian Cox Admits Calling Johnny Depp 'Overrated' in His Memoir Was 'Harsh': I 'Sort of' Regret It
Brian Cox previously called Johnny Depp "overblown" and "overrated" in his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat
Iconic L.A. Music Venue the Viper Room to Be 'Reimagined' as Part of a New Mixed-Use Building
Sunset Strip's landmark concert venue and nightclub will become part of a new state-of-the-art property at 8850 Sunset Boulevard
Paul Bettany Says It Was 'Embarrassing' for Texts with Johnny Depp to Be Used in Libel Court Case
"We live in a world without context," Paul Bettany tells U.K. outlet The Times about the 2013 texts between himself and Johnny Depp, about Amber Heard
Johnny Depp to Make Film Return as King Louis XV in Upcoming Historical Drama: Reports
Johnny Depp, who exited the Fantastic Beasts franchise in November 2020, hasn't appeared in a film since that year's Minamata
See First Look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in Upcoming Fantastic Beasts Sequel
Johnny Depp exited the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore in November 2020, and Mads Mikkelsen was then cast as the villainous Harry Potter character
More Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Contentious Divorce Will Be Explored in New Discovery+ Docuseries
A new discovery+ documentary is focusing on the turbulent marriage and legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
The 'Sexy' Degrees of Separation: How We Connected Every Single Past Sexiest Man Alive
Like the Six Degrees of Separation, but sexy and with many more degrees 
Johnny Depp Granted Access to Amber Heard's Phone Records in a Bid to Prove Assault Was Fabricated: Reports
Succession Star Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and Others in New Book: 'So Overblown, So Overrated'
Johnny Depp Says 'No One Is Safe' Against Cancel Culture: 'It's So Far Out of Hand'
Johnny Depp Granted Permission to Proceed with $50 Million Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp Says He Feels Boycotted by Hollywood After 'Surreal' Years Following Amber Heard Split

Johnny Depp recently gave his first interview since losing his libel case against the U.K.'s The Sun last year

