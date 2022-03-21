John Travolta

John Travolta is an actor and singer. He shot to fame in the 1970s in the TV series Welcome Back, Kotter and the 1977 dance drama Saturday Night Fever, with his performance earning an Oscar nomination in 1978. Travolta followed that success up with Grease in 1978 and Urban Cowboy in 1980. In 1994, Travolta continued his streak with the cult classic, Pulp Fiction, receiving another Oscar nomination. He also starred in Get Shorty, Face/Off, Swordfish, Primary Colors, Hairspray and The People v. O.J. Simpson. Travolta is the recipient of a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globes.
John Travolta
Full Name
John Joseph Travolta
Hometown
Englewood, NJ
instagram
johntravolta
Born
02/18/1954
Age
68

FAQs

How old was John Travolta in ‘Grease?’

John Travolta was 23 years old when 'Grease' was filmed in 1977, and he was one of the youngest cast members. His character, Danny Zuko, was an 18-year-old high school senior.

Who was John Travolta’s wife?

The 'From Paris with Love' star was married to actress Kelly Preston from 1991 to her passing in 2020. Preston died on July 12, 2020, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, and Travolta posted on Instagram that she "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." The couple met during a screen test for their 1989 comedy 'The Experts,' and Preston is survived by the couple's two children: daughter Ella and son Benjamin.

How old was John Travolta in ‘Saturday Night Fever?’

As with 'Grease,' Travolta was 23 years old when he shot 'Saturday Night Fever.' He played a 19-year-old bored hardware store worker turned disco dancer in the film.

How did John Travolta lose his son?

Travolta and Preston's son, Jett, died in January 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Jett, then 16, hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure. Jett also had Autism, and Preston revealed in 2012 that Jett had Kawasaki Syndrome when he was younger.

Who is John Travolta dating?

Travolta has not confirmed that he is dating anyone as of 2022. His last relationship was for nearly three decades with his wife, Preston.

