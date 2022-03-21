How old was John Travolta in ‘Grease?’

John Travolta was 23 years old when 'Grease' was filmed in 1977, and he was one of the youngest cast members. His character, Danny Zuko, was an 18-year-old high school senior.

Who was John Travolta’s wife?

The 'From Paris with Love' star was married to actress Kelly Preston from 1991 to her passing in 2020. Preston died on July 12, 2020, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, and Travolta posted on Instagram that she "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." The couple met during a screen test for their 1989 comedy 'The Experts,' and Preston is survived by the couple's two children: daughter Ella and son Benjamin.

How old was John Travolta in ‘Saturday Night Fever?’

As with 'Grease,' Travolta was 23 years old when he shot 'Saturday Night Fever.' He played a 19-year-old bored hardware store worker turned disco dancer in the film.

How did John Travolta lose his son?

Travolta and Preston's son, Jett, died in January 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas. Jett, then 16, hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure. Jett also had Autism, and Preston revealed in 2012 that Jett had Kawasaki Syndrome when he was younger.

Who is John Travolta dating?