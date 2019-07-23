Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
John Oliver
John Oliver
John Oliver
John Oliver
Full Name
Hometown
Most Recent
John Oliver Ran 'Distressingly Popular' Ted Cruz Fan Fiction Ads to Pressure Congress on Data Brokering
"It seems when Congress' own privacy is at risk, they somehow find a way to act," the
Last Week Tonight
host said on his latest episode
Birthday Twins (and Triplets!): 21 Sets of Celebs Who Blow Out Candles on the Same Day
When it's time to mark another turn around the sun, these stars born on the exact same day are perfectly aligned
John Oliver Says Criticism of British Food Is 'Warranted' as He Defends His Favorite Dishes
Beans in the morning? "It is madness," John Oliver said of the popular British breakfast side
All the Celebratory Photos from Inside the 2021 Emmy Awards
Selfies! Smiles! Statuettes! Peek inside the illustrious evening with these happy snaps from behind the scenes
John Oliver and Lorne Michaels Remember Norm Macdonald During Emmy Wins: 'One of the Best'
Norm Macdonald died on Sept. 14 at the age of 61 after a private nine-year struggle with cancer, PEOPLE previously confirmed
John Oliver Shades New
Jeopardy!
Host and Executive Producer Mike Richards
The talk show host made the dig on
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
More John Oliver
Jimmy Kimmel to Host Star-Studded Livestream Event to Benefit Autism Programs Across the Country
The comedian is co-hosting the event with YouTube creator Mark Rober
Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Remarks That 'Aided' Trump's 'Racist Rhetoric' Against Asians
The apology comes after John Oliver slammed the
View
co-host for comments she made last year
John Oliver Says He Found One Thing 'Actually Surprising' in Meghan Markle's Interview with Oprah
John Oliver's 2018 Comments on Meghan Markle Joining the Royal Family Go Viral Following Oprah Interview
Tori Kelly, JoJo and More Featured on Album
Stand Up
Ahead of Global Citizen Prize Awards
John Oliver Slams Donald Trump's 'Pathetic' Refusal to Concede: 'Absolutely Unforgivable'
John Oliver Says He 'Nearly Burst Into Tears' After Voting for the First Time in America
The British television host became an American citizen last December
John Oliver Eats Doritos and Caviar While Discussing
RHONY
with Wendy Williams
John Oliver Recalls Discovering
Tiger King
's Joe Exotic in 2016: 'Could This Be Real?'
All New York City-Based Late-Night Shows Join Other TV Productions Filming Without Audiences
Celebrities Who Became U.S. Citizens
John Oliver's Greatest Takedowns on
Last Week Tonight
Season 6 (So Far)
All John Oliver
John Oliver Confirms That Beyoncé Was Photoshopped Into
The
Lion King
Group Picture
Movies
//
July 23, 2019
Meet the Stars Bringing Your Childhood Dreams to Life as Live-Action Disney Characters
Movies
//
September 28, 2020
Beyoncé Meets Her
Lion King
Character in New Photos Teasing Disney's Live-Action Remake
Movies
//
July 02, 2019
Rapid Rise in Robots Replacing Humans at Work Leading to Big Job Losses in Next 20 Years: Report
Human Interest
//
April 25, 2019
John Oliver's
Last Week Tonight
Segment Slams Alleged Mistreatment of Pro Wrestlers, WWE Responds
TV
//
April 01, 2019
Shaq, Rachel Brosnahan, Anthony Anderson and More Sing 'Since U Been Gone' with Kelly Clarkson
Music
//
January 09, 2019
Emmy Winner John Oliver Reveals He and Wife Kate Welcomed Their Second Child Three Months Ago
Parents
//
September 19, 2018
John Oliver Jokingly Quits HBO Show After Russell Crowe Names Koala Chlamydia Ward After Him
TV
//
May 07, 2018
Jill Zarin Opens Up About the Death of Her Husband Bobby on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
May 07, 2018
Why John Oliver Bought a Jockstrap Worn By Russell Crowe for $7,000
Movies
//
April 16, 2018
John Oliver's 'Gay' Spoof of Mike Pence's Bunny's Book Is Outselling the Real One
Politics
//
March 20, 2018
John Oliver's
Last Week Tonight
Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series
TV
//
September 17, 2017
John Oliver and Dave Chappelle's Emmy Shout Outs Cause 'D.C. Public Schools' to Trend on Twitter
TV
//
September 17, 2017
John Oliver
Wasn't
Behind the FCC's Website Problems, Agency Says (But Not Everyone Believes Them)
TV
//
May 09, 2017
John Oliver Buys Ad Space on
The O'Reilly Factor
to Teach Donald Trump About Sexual Harassment
Politics
//
April 10, 2017
John Oliver Says That President Donald Trump's Executive Order Is 'Viscerally Offensive'
Celebrity
//
February 07, 2017
'It's Horrifying': Stephen Colbert and John Oliver Can't Laugh About Trump's Victory
TV
//
November 22, 2016
