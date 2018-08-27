John Goodman

John Goodman Recalls Bombing His SNL Audition: 'Worst Thing I've Ever Done'
John Goodman has hosted Saturday Night Live 13 times after failing to make the cut with his original 1980 audition for season 6
Ahead of John Mulaney's 5th Time Hosting SNL, See Which Other Celebs Are in the Show's Five-Timers Club
Tom Hanks coined the term 'Five-Timers Club' in 1990 after he hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time — see who else has hosted the late-night sketch show five times (or more!) 
John Goodman Shows His Body Transformation on The Freak Brothers Red Carpet
The actor, who has lost more than 100 lbs., walked the red carpet earlier this week for the premiere of Tubi's The Freak Brothers
Coyote Ugly Turns 20: Where Is the Cast Now?
Two decades later, we still "Can't Fight the Moonlight!" See what the stars of the cult classic are up to 20 years after Coyote Ugly hit theaters
We'll Watch You, Wazowski! Billy Crystal, John Goodman to Return for Monsters, Inc. TV Series
Monsters at Work will pick up six months from when the original Monsters, Inc. film left off
The Dude Turns 20! Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi Look Back on The Big Lebowski
Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi got together to celebrate the big milestone for a special segment on the Today show
Roseanne Barr Speaks Out After Being Killed Off on The Conners Premiere: 'I Ain't Dead, Bitches'
In September, Roseanne Barr said of the spin-off, 'I'm not going to curse it or bless it'
John Goodman Says Roseanne Barr Is 'Missed' on New Spinoff The Conners: 'She's My Buddy'
John Goodman says working on the new show without Roseanne Barr has been an adjustment
The Real Story Inside the Roseanne Blowup: The Cast of The Conners Speaks Out
Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf Have Reached Out to Roseanne Barr — But She Hasn't Responded Yet
John Goodman Says He Felt Like a Plastic Bag Was 'Closing in on Me' After Roseanne Cancellation
How The Conners Will Move on Without Roseanne Barr: It 'Makes Me Choke Up,' Laurie Metcalf Says
John Goodman Was 'Surprised' by ABC's Reaction to Roseanne Barr's Tweet: 'She's Not a Racist'
TV // August 27, 2018
ABC Announces Roseanne Spinoff Without Roseanne Barr 3 Weeks After Revival's Cancellation
TV // June 21, 2018
Roseanne Spinoff Inches Closer to Reality, but 'There Are Still Issues to Hash Out,' Source Says
TV // June 19, 2018
Roseanne Spinoff Reportedly Moving Ahead as Roseanne Barr Agrees to Walk Away from Show
TV // June 18, 2018
People Now: Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Aging Ahead of Turning 50 — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // May 31, 2018
Roseanne Barr Feels 'So Sick' Over Costars Laurie Metcalf & John Goodman Losing Their Jobs
TV // May 31, 2018
John Goodman Breaks Silence on Roseanne Cancellation: 'I Wasn't Gonna Get an Emmy Anyway'
TV // May 31, 2018
'The Conner Family'? Roseanne Fans and Celebs Are Calling for a Spinoff — Without Roseanne Barr
TV // May 30, 2018
John Goodman Used to Drink at Work While Battling Alcoholism: 'I Thought I Was Fooling People'
TV // March 29, 2018
John Goodman Is Back! How Roseanne Revival Explained Dan Conner's Death in Premiere
TV // March 27, 2018
Roseanne Reboot Forced to Recreate Conner Family Couch After Smithsonian Won't Return Original
Home // March 23, 2018
Roseanne Barr Tells Jimmy Kimmel to 'Zip that F—ing Lip' as She Defends Trump in Lively Debate
TV // March 23, 2018
John Goodman Has Maintained His 100 Lb. Weight Loss Through 'Portion Control'
Health // February 02, 2018
Linda Tripp Jokes That John Goodman Should Play Her in Planned Movie About Lewinsky Scandal
Politics // August 03, 2017
Roseanne Revival Speculation Kicks Up with Original Cast
TV // April 28, 2017
Jeff Bridges Brings Back 'The Dude' to Honor Big Lebowski Costar John Goodman
Movies // March 10, 2017
Roseanne Reunion! John Goodman and Sara Gilbert Reunite as Dan and Darlene for the First Time in 20 Years
TV // March 10, 2017
John Goodman Steps Out in New Orleans Looking Even Slimmer
Health // February 02, 2017
John Stamos Urges His Younger Self to Make a Deal with the Devil – Plus Henry Cavill, Keri Russell and More Dish Out Advice
TV // March 24, 2016
What Happens in the Bunker Stays in the Bunker: PEOPLE Reviews the Delightfully Insane 10 Cloverfield Lane
Movies // March 11, 2016
John Goodman Jokes He'll Gain the Weight Back: 'Just Wait Another Six Months'
Health // March 09, 2016
John Goodman Once Had an Incredibly Awkward Run-In with Kristen Wiig, Says He'll 'Never Speak to Her Again'
Celebrity // March 08, 2016
John Goodman Looks Slimmer Than Ever Leaving LAX After the Oscars
Health // March 01, 2016
John Goodman Continues to Show Off Dramatic Weight Loss At Movie Premiere
Movies // November 13, 2015
John Goodman Debuts Dramatic Weight Loss on the Red Carpet
Health // October 09, 2015
