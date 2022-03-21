John Cena

John Cena is an American actor and WWE wrestler. Cena signed with the WWE in 2001 and announced his retirement in 2020. However, in 2021, he confirmed he was returning to wrestling. Cena's acting credits include 2015's Trainwreck, 2018's Blockers and 2021's F9 and The Suicide Squad.

Cena was in a relationship with professional wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella from 2012 to 2018. He married his current wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in October 2020.
John Cena
Full Name
John Felix Anthony Cena
Hometown
West Newbury, Mass.
instagram
johncena
twitter
johncena
Notable Projects
WWE Smackdown! , WWE
Born
04/23/1977
Age
44

FAQs

Who won the match between John Cena and Roman Reigns?

John Cena lost to Roman Reigns at 2021's WWE 'SummerSlam.'

How many times has John Cena won the WWE championship?

John Cena has earned 16 world championship titles.

How long were John Cena and Nikki Bella together?

John Cena and Nikki Bella were together six years.

