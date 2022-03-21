John Cena
- Full Name
- John Felix Anthony Cena
- Hometown
- West Newbury, Mass.
- johncena
- johncena
- Notable Projects
- WWE Smackdown! , WWE
- Born
- 04/23/1977
- Age
- 44
FAQs
- Who won the match between John Cena and Roman Reigns?
John Cena lost to Roman Reigns at 2021's WWE 'SummerSlam.'
- How many times has John Cena won the WWE championship?
John Cena has earned 16 world championship titles.
- How long were John Cena and Nikki Bella together?
John Cena and Nikki Bella were together six years.