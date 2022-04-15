Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello is an American actor. He had his breakout role playing werewolf Alcide Herveaux in HBO's True Blood. Some of his most notable films include 2012's What to Expect What You're Expecting, 2016's Pee-Wee's Big Holiday, and the Magic Mike franchise. He has been married to actress Sofia Vergara since 2015.
Joe Manganiello
Full Name
Joseph Michael Manganiello
Hometown
Pittsburgh, PA
twitter
JoeManganiello
instagram
joemanganiello
Notable Projects
True Blood
Born
12/28/1976
Age
45

FAQs

Who did Joe Manganiello play in 'How I Met Your Mother?'

Joe Manganiello played Marshall's law school buddy, Brad, on 'How I Met Your Mother.' His character appeared on seven episodes of the show.

How did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara meet?

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara first met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. They began dating later that year and tied the knot in 2015.

Where did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara get married?

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara got married at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.

Most Recent

Joe Manganiello Says His Devoted Dog Bubbles Still Likes Him More than His Wife Sofía Vergara
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara share a Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix dog named Bubbles, who dramatically prefers Manganiello over the Modern Family actress.
Sofía Vergara Pays Tribute to Husband Joe Manganiello on His Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'
"Happy bday to you my divino husband," Sofía Vergara wrote on Instagram Tuesday in honor of Joe Manganiello's birthday
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Host Glam Christmas Eve Dinner Party with Friends and Family
"Feliz Navidad mi amor," Sofía Vergara captioned a photo of herself cuddled up in husband Joe Manganiello's lap during their glam Christmas Eve dinner party
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 6th Anniversary with Wedding Throwbacks: 'To Many More'
"Feliz Aniversario mi amor!" Sofía Vergara wrote to husband Joe Manganiello, while sharing throwback photos from their wedding to celebrate their sixth anniversary
Joe Manganiello Honors Wife Sofia Vergara's 49th Birthday With Heartfelt Message: 'Feliz Cumpleaños'
"It's Sofia Vergara's world. We’re just blessed to be living in it," added Vergara's Modern Family co-star, Sarah Hyland
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Go on Tropical Getaway for Fourth of July: 'Back in Chipi!'
The happy couple is spending Independence Day at a tropical hideaway they fondly call “Chipi”
Advertisement

More Joe Manganiello

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Highlight Each Other on Father's Day, Share First Pic of Son's Face
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares photos from a weekend picnic with his Modern Family costars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara, where they enjoyed the day with baby son Beckett, 11 months
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Seventh Anniversary of Their First Date: 'Luv You'
The actors began dating in summer 2014 and wed in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida
Sofia Vergara Says Her Dog Bubbles Acts Like Joe Manganiello's Mistress: 'She Hates Me'
Joe Manganiello Shares the 'Romantic' Surprise He Got for Sofía Vergara on Fifth Wedding Anniversary
Joe Manganiello Says He Loves Eating Dinner with Wife Sofia Vergara 'Every Night' amid Pandemic
Joe Manganiello and Wife Sofia Vergara Revisited the 'Golden Eras of TV' During the Pandemic
Sofia Vergara Posts Sweet Tribute to Joe Manganiello on His 44th Birthday — Inside His Celebration

"Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️," Sofia Vergara wrote in a sweet tribute to her husband

All Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello Says His Devoted Dog Bubbles Still Likes Him More than His Wife Sofía Vergara
Pets // April 15, 2022
Sofía Vergara Pays Tribute to Husband Joe Manganiello on His Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'
TV // December 28, 2021
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Host Glam Christmas Eve Dinner Party with Friends and Family
TV // December 25, 2021
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 6th Anniversary with Wedding Throwbacks: 'To Many More'
TV // November 22, 2021
Joe Manganiello Honors Wife Sofia Vergara's 49th Birthday With Heartfelt Message: 'Feliz Cumpleaños'
TV // July 10, 2021
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Go on Tropical Getaway for Fourth of July: 'Back in Chipi!'
Movies // July 02, 2021
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Highlight Each Other on Father's Day, Share First Pic of Son's Face
Parents // June 21, 2021
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Seventh Anniversary of Their First Date: 'Luv You'
TV // June 17, 2021
Sofia Vergara Says Her Dog Bubbles Acts Like Joe Manganiello's Mistress: 'She Hates Me'
Pets // May 27, 2021
Joe Manganiello Shares the 'Romantic' Surprise He Got for Sofía Vergara on Fifth Wedding Anniversary
Movies // March 26, 2021
Joe Manganiello Says He Loves Eating Dinner with Wife Sofia Vergara 'Every Night' amid Pandemic
TV // March 25, 2021
Joe Manganiello and Wife Sofia Vergara Revisited the 'Golden Eras of TV' During the Pandemic
TV // March 22, 2021
Sofia Vergara Posts Sweet Tribute to Joe Manganiello on His 44th Birthday — Inside His Celebration
TV // December 29, 2020
Joe Manganiello Teases Ben Affleck's Abandoned Batman Movie: It Was 'a Really Dark Story'
Movies // December 09, 2020
Joe Manganiello Reveals How Wife Sofia Vergara Really Feels About His Blue Mohawk
Style // December 02, 2020
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love You So Much'
TV // November 22, 2020
Joe Manganiello Debuts New Blue Mohawk (with a Side of Biceps) in Instagram Flex
Style // November 05, 2020
Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and More Gather for Mini Modern Family Reunion: 'So Much Fun!'
TV // October 24, 2020
A-Listed! The Most Expensive Celebrity Homes Bought and Sold This Year
Home // October 02, 2020
One Decade Later: Here's What the MTV VMAs Looked Like in 2010
Music // August 30, 2020
Joe Manganiello Says 'I'm Retired' When It Comes to the Possibility of Another Magic Mike
Movies // August 20, 2020
People Now: Pink Shares the Inspiring Reason She's Embracing Her 'Thunder Thighs' - Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // August 19, 2020
Joe Manganiello: Nearly 5 Years of Marriage to Sofia Vergara Proves 'My Instincts Were Right'
Movies // August 19, 2020
Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 6-Year Dating Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello
TV // June 14, 2020
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Purchase $26 Million Beverly Park Mansion
Home // June 10, 2020
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com