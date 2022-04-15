Joe Manganiello
- Full Name
- Joseph Michael Manganiello
- Hometown
- Pittsburgh, PA
- JoeManganiello
- joemanganiello
- Notable Projects
- True Blood
- Born
- 12/28/1976
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- Who did Joe Manganiello play in 'How I Met Your Mother?'
Joe Manganiello played Marshall's law school buddy, Brad, on 'How I Met Your Mother.' His character appeared on seven episodes of the show.
- How did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara meet?
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara first met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. They began dating later that year and tied the knot in 2015.
- Where did Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara get married?
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara got married at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015.