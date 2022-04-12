- Full Name
- James Christian Kimmel
- Hometown
- New York
- jimmykimmel
- jimmykimmel
- Notable Projects
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Born
- 11/13/1967
- Age
- 54
FAQs
- Where is Jimmy Kimmel filmed?
Jimmy Kimmel Live is filmed at El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
- Why does Jimmy Kimmel have a bowl game?
Jimmy Kimmel partnered with SoFi stadium on the naming rights of The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, which debuted in 2021. Kimmel — who told The Athletic that he did not pay to have the college football bowl game named after him — will serve as the face of the L.A. Bowl as part of a multi-year deal.
- What happened to Jimmy Kimmel's son?
Jimmy Kimmel's son, William "Billy" John, underwent three heart surgeries after he was born with the congenital heart condition, tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. Kimmel thanked the doctors and nurses who helped his son on a 2020 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.