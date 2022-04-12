Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is an American television host. He got his start on TV co-hosting Comedy Central's Win Ben Stein's Money from 1997 to 2000 and The Man Show from 1999 to 2003. Kimmel launched his ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, in 2003 and has gone on to become the longest running late-night talk show host in the U.S. The two-time Oscar host shares two children with his wife and Jimmy Kimmel Live co-head writer Molly McNearney, and two children with his ex-wife Gina Maddy.
Jimmy Kimmel
Full Name
James Christian Kimmel
Hometown
New York
instagram
jimmykimmel
twitter
jimmykimmel
Notable Projects
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Born
11/13/1967
Age
54

FAQs

Where is Jimmy Kimmel filmed?

Jimmy Kimmel Live is filmed at El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Why does Jimmy Kimmel have a bowl game?

Jimmy Kimmel partnered with SoFi stadium on the naming rights of The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, which debuted in 2021. Kimmel — who told The Athletic that he did not pay to have the college football bowl game named after him — will serve as the face of the L.A. Bowl as part of a multi-year deal.

What happened to Jimmy Kimmel's son?

Jimmy Kimmel's son, William "Billy" John, underwent three heart surgeries after he was born with the congenital heart condition, tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. Kimmel thanked the doctors and nurses who helped his son on a 2020 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Most Recent

Watch Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel Try to Create the Next 'Best Worst Kids Song' to Dethrone 'Baby Shark'
"If we work too hard on this it's gonna backfire," Kimmel told Perry while they attempted to create an annoyingly catchy song as successful as "Baby Shark," the most-viewed video on YouTube
Viola Davis Addresses 'Stress' of Playing Michelle Obama in The First Lady
The First Lady also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt
Jimmy Kimmel Enlists Batman in Back-and-Forth with Marjorie Taylor Greene That Began with Slap Joke
The talk show host joked that the Georgia congresswoman “might be a supervillain” in a handwritten letter to Batman, the latest volley in their TV and Twitter "brouhaha"
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Cops for His Oscars Slap Joke
Calling Greene "Klan mom" during his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel read her tweet attacking some Republican senators and then asked: "Where's Will Smith when you really need him, huh?"
Kourtney Kardashian Says There Was No Way to Get Marriage License for Vegas Wedding Ceremony
The Kardashians star said there was no way for her and Travis Barker to get the necessary paperwork in the middle of the night
Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Gave Her the SNL Costumes They Wore During Their First Kiss
"For Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, referring to her Aladdin-themed SNL skit with Pete Davidson
Advertisement

More Jimmy Kimmel

Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Sleeping' During Sister Kourtney and Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding
"I found out in the group chat," Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday of her older sister's surprise ceremony
April Fools! Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Pull Off Epic Hosting Switch for Their Late-Night Shows
Kimmel surprised the audience by hosting The Tonight Show in New York on Friday, while Fallon did the same in Hollywood by hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Chris Pine Says He Was Mistaken for Joey Lawrence at an Oscars Party: 'It Was a First'
Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Tattooed Herself During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'A Fab Idea'
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock Handled Will Smith Slap 'Well': 'I Would've Been Crying'
Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Wiig and Serena Williams to Present at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Tyler Perry Jokingly Confronts Jimmy Kimmel About Missing His Atlanta Studio Opening Party

The famous writer and director put the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host on the spot for missing the 2019 opening of Tyler Perry Studios

All Jimmy Kimmel

Watch Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel Try to Create the Next 'Best Worst Kids Song' to Dethrone 'Baby Shark'
Music // April 12, 2022
Viola Davis Addresses 'Stress' of Playing Michelle Obama in The First Lady
TV // April 12, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Enlists Batman in Back-and-Forth with Marjorie Taylor Greene That Began with Slap Joke
Politics // April 08, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Cops for His Oscars Slap Joke
Politics // April 07, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Says There Was No Way to Get Marriage License for Vegas Wedding Ceremony
TV // April 07, 2022
Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Gave Her the SNL Costumes They Wore During Their First Kiss
TV // April 07, 2022
Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Sleeping' During Sister Kourtney and Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding
TV // April 07, 2022
April Fools! Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Pull Off Epic Hosting Switch for Their Late-Night Shows
TV // April 02, 2022
Chris Pine Says He Was Mistaken for Joey Lawrence at an Oscars Party: 'It Was a First'
Movies // March 31, 2022
Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Tattooed Herself During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'A Fab Idea'
Style // March 29, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Says Chris Rock Handled Will Smith Slap 'Well': 'I Would've Been Crying'
Movies // March 29, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Wiig and Serena Williams to Present at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Movies // March 11, 2022
Tyler Perry Jokingly Confronts Jimmy Kimmel About Missing His Atlanta Studio Opening Party
Movies // February 25, 2022
Mandy Moore Jokes That Son Gus 'Couldn't Have Cared Less' About His First Birthday Cake
Parents // February 23, 2022
Robert Pattinson Tried on 'Every Single' Batsuit While Auditioning for The Batman
Style // February 17, 2022
Robert Pattinson Says His Batman Performance Made Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cry: 'She Held My Hand'
Movies // February 17, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Photo of His Son in Ghostbusters Costume to Honor 'Great' Director Ivan Reitman
Parents // February 14, 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger Raves About Being a Grandfather, Talks 'Fantastic' Son-in-Law Chris Pratt
Parents // February 11, 2022
Lily James and Sebastian Stan 'Never' Saw Each Other 'Outside of Character' on Pam & Tommy Set
TV // February 02, 2022
Rob Lowe on Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow Oral Sex: 'Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, You're Welcome!'
Movies // January 19, 2022
Bob Saget's Full House Costars, Famous Friends Come Together to Pay Their Respects at His Funeral
TV // January 14, 2022
Steve Harvey Reflects on Friendship with Late Bob Saget, Final Email from Comedian: 'A Great Dude'
TV // January 11, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Holds Back Tears Remembering Longtime Friend Bob Saget: He 'Was the Sweetest'
TV // January 11, 2022
Jennifer Aniston Does a High Kick Wearing a Black Leotard and Heels in 2021 Montage Video
Style // January 01, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel Plays Clarinet with Oregon State Band at Inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl
Sports // December 19, 2021
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com