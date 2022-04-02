Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon (né James Thomas Fallon Jr.) is an American comedian and late-night talk show host. Fallon rose to fame in 1998 as a cast member on Saturday Night Live until 2004. Shortly after, he ventured into movies appearing in Taxi (2004), Fever Pitch (2005) and Whip It (2009).

Fallon returned to television in 2009 replacing Conan O'Brien on NBC's Late Night making it into Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. In 2014, he succeeded Jay Leno becoming the sixth-ever host of The Tonight Show. Fallon earned two Emmy Awards guest-hosting SNL in 2012 and 2014.
Jimmy Fallon
Full Name
James Thomas Fallon Jr.
Hometown
Brooklyn, NY
instagram
jimmyfallon
twitter
jimmyfallon
Notable Projects
The Tonight Show , Saturday Night Live
Born
09/19/1974
Age
47

FAQs

How did Jimmy Fallon meet his wife?

Jimmy Fallon met his wife Nancy Juvonen on the set of the 2005 movie 'Fever Pitch'. They got married in 2007.

What network is Jimmy Fallon currently on?

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is on NBC. The show airs weeknights at 9:35 EST.

Where is 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' filmed?

The Tonight Show is filmed in New York. Fallon had the show relocated from Burbank, CA to New York in 2014 after he became the host.

Most Recent

April Fools! Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Pull Off Epic Hosting Switch for Their Late-Night Shows
Kimmel surprised the audience by hosting The Tonight Show in New York on Friday, while Fallon did the same in Hollywood by hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jimmy Fallon Breaks Out the Champagne to Celebrate Questlove's Oscar Win at The Tonight Show
Questlove took home the Oscar for Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul at the 94th Academy Awards
Questlove Says He 'Wasn't Aware' of Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock Before Oscar Win
The Roots drummer said he thought Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was a bit for the show
Jimmy Fallon Says He Was 'Weeping' When Questlove Won His Oscar: 'Tsunami of Emotions'
The Roots drummer won Best Documentary for his film Summer of Soul on Sunday night
Lily Collins Says She Had to See a Podiatrist Every Week Because of Her Emily in Paris Heels
“I had to have insoles made for every pair of shoes. I’m not kidding. I felt ancient,” the 33-year-old Emily in Paris star told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show
Savannah Guthrie's Kids Crash The Tonight Show, Apologize for 'Trashing' Jimmy Fallon's Room
Today co-host Savannah Guthrie shared photos of her kids' recent visit to The Tonight Show
More Jimmy Fallon

Leslie Mann Says She's 'So Proud' of Daughters Maude and Iris, Jokes 'Maybe I Didn't Ruin Them'
Leslie Mann shares daughters Maude, 24, and Iris, 19, with husband Judd Apatow
Samuel L. Jackson Is Stunned that Jonah Hill Holds the Record for Most Onscreen Profanities: 'No Way'
"That's some bulls--t!" Jackson said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday
Harry Styles Thought He Was Texting Rosalía but Had Wrong Number: 'These Texts Are Confusing'
Samuel L. Jackson Jokingly Confirms Several Internet Rumors About Himself
Renée Zellweger Says She Walks to the Oscars: 'I Want to Be Grounded When I Go In'
Dua Lipa Opens Up About 'Reclaiming' a Viral Dance She Did Years Ago During Her Current Tour
Zoë Kravitz Jokes About Drinking Milk from a Bowl to Play Catwoman: 'I'm Method, Dude'

The actress also revealed that "cat time" was built into her schedule on set, to help her bond with her character Selina Kyle's pets

