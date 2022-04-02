Jimmy Fallon
- Full Name
- James Thomas Fallon Jr.
- Hometown
- Brooklyn, NY
- jimmyfallon
- jimmyfallon
- Notable Projects
- The Tonight Show , Saturday Night Live
- Born
- 09/19/1974
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- How did Jimmy Fallon meet his wife?
Jimmy Fallon met his wife Nancy Juvonen on the set of the 2005 movie 'Fever Pitch'. They got married in 2007.
- What network is Jimmy Fallon currently on?
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is on NBC. The show airs weeknights at 9:35 EST.
- Where is 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' filmed?
The Tonight Show is filmed in New York. Fallon had the show relocated from Burbank, CA to New York in 2014 after he became the host.