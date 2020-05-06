Jimmie Allen
- Full Name
- James Edward Allen
- Hometown
- Milton, Delaware
- jimmieallen
- jimmieallen
- Notable Projects
- Dancing with the Stars
- Born
- 06/18/1985
- Age
- 36
FAQs
- Who is Jimmie Allen married to?
Jimmie Allen married his fiancée Alexis Gale in May 2021 in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.
- Why does Jimmie Allen wear bandanas?
In an interview with Taste of Country, Jimmie Allen revealed that he frequently wears a purple badana on his head or belt loop as a tribute to his grandmother, who died in 2014.
- How many children does Jimmie Allen have?
Jimmie Allen has three children. He has two daughters, Naomi Bettie and Zara James, with his wife Alexis Allen and a son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.