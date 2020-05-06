Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen is an American country singer and songwriter. He is best known for his songs "Best Shot," "Make Me Want To" and "Freedom Was a Highway" (with Brad Paisley). In 2021, he was awarded New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of County Music Awards and New Artist of the Year by the Country Music Association Awards. He is also known for competing in the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. Before becoming famous, Allen auditioned for the 10th season of American Idol in 2011 but did not make it to the first round.
Jimmie Allen
Full Name
James Edward Allen
Hometown
Milton, Delaware
Notable Projects
Dancing with the Stars
Born
06/18/1985
Age
36

FAQs

Who is Jimmie Allen married to?

Jimmie Allen married his fiancée Alexis Gale in May 2021 in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Why does Jimmie Allen wear bandanas?

In an interview with Taste of Country, Jimmie Allen revealed that he frequently wears a purple badana on his head or belt loop as a tribute to his grandmother, who died in 2014.

How many children does Jimmie Allen have?

Jimmie Allen has three children. He has two daughters, Naomi Bettie and Zara James, with his wife Alexis Allen and a son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

