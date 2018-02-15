Jewel

Jewel (née Jewel Kilcher) is an American singer-songwriter. She rose to fame after the release of her debut album Pieces of You (1995), which featured three songs that reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Who Will Save Your Soul," "You Were Meant for Me" and "Foolish Games." Pieces of You has since become one of the best-selling debut albums of all time and has sold over 12 million copies in the United States. Her most famous songs include "Hands," "Standing Still" and "Intuition." Jewel has been nominated for four Grammy Awards. Jewel has also released two books of poetry, two children's books and a memoir. She appeared in the 1999 film Ride with the Devil and in 2021 won the sixth season of the singing competition television show The Masked Singer.
Jewel
Full Name
Jewel Kilcher
Hometown
Payson, Utah
instagram
jewel
twitter
jeweljk
Notable Projects
The Masked Singer
Born
05/23/1974
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Jewel married to?

Jewel is not currently married. She was previously married to world champion rodeo competitor Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014.

Where does Jewel live?

Jewel has a residence in Nashville.

How many kids does Jewel have?

Jewel has one son named Kase Townes (born 2011) with former husband Ty Murray.

Who was Jewel on 'The Masked Singer'?

Jewel appeared as "The Queen of Hearts" in the sixth season of 'The Masked Singer' in 2021.

How is Jewel related to Atz Kilcher?

Jewel is the daughter of Atz Kilcher, the star of the reality television series 'Alaska: The New Frontier' (2011-Present). Jewel has appeared in six episodes of the series.

