Jewel
- Full Name
- Jewel Kilcher
- Hometown
- Payson, Utah
- jewel
- jeweljk
- Notable Projects
- The Masked Singer
- Born
- 05/23/1974
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- Who is Jewel married to?
Jewel is not currently married. She was previously married to world champion rodeo competitor Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014.
- Where does Jewel live?
Jewel has a residence in Nashville.
- How many kids does Jewel have?
Jewel has one son named Kase Townes (born 2011) with former husband Ty Murray.
- Who was Jewel on 'The Masked Singer'?
Jewel appeared as "The Queen of Hearts" in the sixth season of 'The Masked Singer' in 2021.
- How is Jewel related to Atz Kilcher?
Jewel is the daughter of Atz Kilcher, the star of the reality television series 'Alaska: The New Frontier' (2011-Present). Jewel has appeared in six episodes of the series.