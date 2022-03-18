Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is an American actress. She rose to fame starring in the television series 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2003 and in films like Ulee's Gold (1997) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003). She is best known for starring in the films Blade: Trinity (2004), The Illusionist (2006) and Total Recall (2012).
Jessica Biel
Full Name
Jessica Claire Timberlake
Hometown
Ely, Minnesota
instagram
jessicabiel
twitter
JessicaBiel
Born
03/03/1982
Age
40

FAQs

Who is Jessica Biel married to?

Jessica Biel married American musician Justin Timberlake in 2012.

How many kids does Jessica Biel have?

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake have two sons, Silas (born 2015) and Phineas (born 2020).

How did Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake meet?

In his book 'Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me,' Justin Timberlake revealed that he met wife Jessica Biel at a party and dated casually afterwards at first until they started dating exclusively.

Where do Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake live?

According to PEOPLE, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake primarily live in Montana after listing their home in Los Angeles for sale in October 2021. They also own residences in Nashville and New York City.

What shows has Jessica Biel produced?

Jessica Biel has produced four television series: 'Limetown' (2019), 'Cruel Summer' (2021), 'The Sinner' (2017-2021) and 'Candy' (2022).

How old was Jessica Biel in '7th Heaven'?

'7th Heaven' aired on television from August 1996 to May 2007. Jessica Biel was 14 years old when the series premiered and was 24 when she appeared in her final episode in May 2006.

Who has Jessica Biel dated?

Before marrying Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel dated her '7th Heaven' co-star Adam LaVorgna and actor Chris Evans.

Most Recent

Jessica Biel Transforms Into Killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's New Crime Series
Candy Montgomery killed her neighbor, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Sweetest Family Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel share sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a 'Mood' for Her 40th Birthday: 'I Celebrate You Every Day'
Justin Timberlake shared a sweet message — and a memorable snap — for Jessica Biel's milestone birthday
Jessica Biel Receives Sweet Birthday Cake and Card from Sons Silas and Phineas: 'We Love You Mom'
Jessica Biel celebrated her 40th birthday with husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 19 months
Jessica Biel Wishes Husband Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday: '80s Baby'
"Happy birthday, 80s baby 💚" Biel wrote alongside a smiling snapshot of the couple lovingly embracing beachside
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Show Off Their Ab Workout: 'Swolemates'
The star couple posted an inspirational workout video to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday
Jessica Biel Shares Candid Christmas Photo with Justin Timberlake and Their Sons: 'My Guys'
"Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!!" Jessica Biel wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and husband Justin Timberlake walking with their sons Silas and Phineas
See Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Take Sons Trick-or-Treating in Harry Potter Halloween Costumes
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are parents to sons Phineas, 15 months, and Silas, 6½ 
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Selling Hollywood Hills Home for $35 Million: 'They're Rarely in L.A.'
Jessica Biel Says She Needed to Relearn Baby Basics with Second Son: 'I Started from Scratch'
Justin Timberlake Responds to Lance Bass' Viral TikTok About Him Not Texting Back
Jessica Biel Talks Pandemic Parenting with Justin Timberlake: 'We Just Have to Be There for Each Other'
Jessica Biel Launches New Wellness Brand to Create Products She Can 'Really Stand Behind as a Mom'

The actress, producer, and mom of two co-founded Kinderfarms, a health and wellness brand for families

Jessica Biel Transforms Into Killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's New Crime Series
TV // March 18, 2022
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Sweetest Family Photos
Parents // March 04, 2022
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are a 'Mood' for Her 40th Birthday: 'I Celebrate You Every Day'
Music // March 04, 2022
Jessica Biel Receives Sweet Birthday Cake and Card from Sons Silas and Phineas: 'We Love You Mom'
Parents // March 03, 2022
Jessica Biel Wishes Husband Justin Timberlake a Happy Birthday: '80s Baby'
Music // January 31, 2022
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Show Off Their Ab Workout: 'Swolemates'
Health // December 29, 2021
Jessica Biel Shares Candid Christmas Photo with Justin Timberlake and Their Sons: 'My Guys'
Parents // December 25, 2021
See Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Take Sons Trick-or-Treating in Harry Potter Halloween Costumes
Parents // November 01, 2021
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Selling Hollywood Hills Home for $35 Million: 'They're Rarely in L.A.'
Home // October 06, 2021
Jessica Biel Says She Needed to Relearn Baby Basics with Second Son: 'I Started from Scratch'
Parents // September 13, 2021
Justin Timberlake Responds to Lance Bass' Viral TikTok About Him Not Texting Back
Music // July 26, 2021
Jessica Biel Talks Pandemic Parenting with Justin Timberlake: 'We Just Have to Be There for Each Other'
Parents // July 14, 2021
Jessica Biel Launches New Wellness Brand to Create Products She Can 'Really Stand Behind as a Mom'
Parents // July 12, 2021
Justin Timberlake Shares Adorable First Photo of Son Phineas in Honor of Father's Day
Parents // June 21, 2021
Jessica Biel Celebrates Justin Timberlake in Sweet Father's Day Message: 'You Are the Moon'
Parents // June 20, 2021
Jessica Biel Opens Up About Welcoming 'Secret COVID Baby' Phineas, Calls 11-Month-Old 'Cute as Hell'
Parents // June 14, 2021
Jessica Biel Reacts to Fan Who Says She Can't 'Believably' Be Cast in Period Pieces: 'Born for Wifi'
Movies // June 11, 2021
Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel 'the Heart of This Family' in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute
Parents // May 09, 2021
Jessica Biel's Son Silas, 6, Has Chill Response to Justin Timberlake's Music: 'Oh Yeah, That's Dad'
Parents // May 08, 2021
Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt Teases Whether or Not Fans Can Trust Kate in Freeform's Twisty New Drama
TV // April 21, 2021
Jessica Biel Says Sons Phineas and Silas Think Each Other Are 'Hilarious'
Parents // April 19, 2021
Cruel Summer: See Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia in Sneak Peek of Jessica Biel-Produced Thriller
TV // April 13, 2021
Justin Timberlake Celebrates Wife Jessica Biel on Her Birthday: 'Favorite Person in the World'
Music // March 03, 2021
Jessica Biel Leaves Supportive Comment After Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
Music // February 13, 2021
Jessica Biel Honors Justin Timberlake on His 40th Birthday: 'There's No One I Have More Fun with'
Music // January 31, 2021
