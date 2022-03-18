Who is Jessica Biel married to?

Jessica Biel married American musician Justin Timberlake in 2012.

How many kids does Jessica Biel have?

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake have two sons, Silas (born 2015) and Phineas (born 2020).

How did Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake meet?

In his book 'Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me,' Justin Timberlake revealed that he met wife Jessica Biel at a party and dated casually afterwards at first until they started dating exclusively.

Where do Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake live?

According to PEOPLE, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake primarily live in Montana after listing their home in Los Angeles for sale in October 2021. They also own residences in Nashville and New York City.

What shows has Jessica Biel produced?

Jessica Biel has produced four television series: 'Limetown' (2019), 'Cruel Summer' (2021), 'The Sinner' (2017-2021) and 'Candy' (2022).

How old was Jessica Biel in '7th Heaven'?

'7th Heaven' aired on television from August 1996 to May 2007. Jessica Biel was 14 years old when the series premiered and was 24 when she appeared in her final episode in May 2006.

Who has Jessica Biel dated?