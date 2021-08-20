Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons is an American actor. His breakout role was as Landry Clarke on NBC's Friday Night Lights (2006-2010). Plemons is best known for portraying Todd Alquist in Breaking Bad (2012-2013) and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019). His most famous films include Antlers (2021), Windfall (2022) and Power of the Dog (2021) — in which he starred alongside his partner Kirsten Dunst.
Jesse Plemons
Full Name
Jesse Lon Plemons
Hometown
Dallas
Notable Projects
Breaking Bad
Born
04/02/1988
Age
34

FAQs

How did Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst meet?

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst met on the set of FX's 'Fargo' in 2015. They played high school sweethearts in season two.

What Disney movie was Jesse Plemons in?

Jesse Plemons appeared in the 2021 Disney film 'Jungle Cruise'. Plemons portrayed Prince Joachim.

How much older was Jesse Plemons in 'El Camino' vs. 'Breaking Bad'?

Jesse Plemons was 24 when he appeared in the final season of 'Breaking Bad'. He was 30 when he filmed 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' in 2019.

FAQs

