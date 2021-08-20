Jesse Plemons
- Full Name
- Jesse Lon Plemons
- Hometown
- Dallas
- Notable Projects
- Breaking Bad
- Born
- 04/02/1988
- Age
- 34
FAQs
- How did Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst meet?
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst met on the set of FX's 'Fargo' in 2015. They played high school sweethearts in season two.
- What Disney movie was Jesse Plemons in?
Jesse Plemons appeared in the 2021 Disney film 'Jungle Cruise'. Plemons portrayed Prince Joachim.
- How much older was Jesse Plemons in 'El Camino' vs. 'Breaking Bad'?
Jesse Plemons was 24 when he appeared in the final season of 'Breaking Bad'. He was 30 when he filmed 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' in 2019.