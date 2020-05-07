Jensen Ackles
- Full Name
- Jensen Ross Ackles
- Hometown
- Dallas
- JensenAckles
- jensenackles
- Notable Projects
- Supernatural , Days of Our Lives
- Born
- 03/01/1978
- Age
- 44
FAQs
- Where does Jensen Ackles live?
Jensen Ackles lives in Austin, Texas. Before that, he lived in Brentwood, California.
- Who is Jensen Ackles's wife?
Jensen Ackles's wife, Danneel Ackles, is an actress. She had a recurring role on The WB and The CW's Supernatural and One Tree Hill. Danneel also played the female lead in 2008's Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. Jensen and Danneel co-starred in 2007's Ten Inch Hero.
- What is Jensen Ackles doing now?
After Supernatural ended in 2020, Jensen Ackles joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. He will executive produce and narrate The CW's upcoming Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters.