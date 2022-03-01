Jennifer Lopez
- Full Name
- Jennifer Lynn Lopez
- Hometown
- New York City, NY
- jlo
- jlo
- Notable Projects
- American Idol
- Born
- 07/24/1969
- Age
- 52
FAQs
- How many kids does Jennifer Lopez have?
Jennifer Lopez has two kids with ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Their twins, Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz, were born in 2008.
- How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?
Jennifer Lopez has been married three times. She was married to actor and producer Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.
- Who is Jennifer Lopez currently dating?
Jennifer Lopez is currently in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The two previously dated for two years, getting engaged in 2002 before splitting up in 2004.