Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

Most Recent

Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Clap Back After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Clap Back After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

Most of the Jersey Shore stars were without masks when celebrating Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's 38th birthday this past weekend
Read More
Jersey Shore Stars Poke Fun at Angelina Pivarnick Drama at Mike Sorrentino's Birthday Dinner

Jersey Shore Stars Poke Fun at Angelina Pivarnick Drama at Mike Sorrentino's Birthday Dinner

A group of cast members — minus Angelina Pivarnick — reunited in New Jersey over the weekend
Read More
Jersey Shore's Angelina Threatens to Expose 'Group Chat' After Snooki Quits Show over Drama

Jersey Shore's Angelina Threatens to Expose 'Group Chat' After Snooki Quits Show over Drama

Angelina, Snooki and JWoww have been feuding on Twitter since Thursday night's finale
Read More
Jersey Shore Finale: Snooki Tearfully Quits Show After Disastrous Speech at Angelina's Wedding

Jersey Shore Finale: Snooki Tearfully Quits Show After Disastrous Speech at Angelina's Wedding

"The fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks," the reality star said on Thursday night's season finale
Read More
Jersey Shore: JWoww Wants to 'Hide' After Awkward Interaction with Angelina's Psychic Grandma

Jersey Shore: JWoww Wants to 'Hide' After Awkward Interaction with Angelina's Psychic Grandma

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, the cast convenes at Angelina's wedding venue for the rehearsal dinner
Read More
Jersey Shore: Deena Vows to 'Never' Film with Angelina Again After Explosive Wedding Drama

Jersey Shore: Deena Vows to 'Never' Film with Angelina Again After Explosive Wedding Drama

In a sneak peek, Angelina tries to kick the MTV camera crew out of her wedding
Read More

More Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

Jersey Shore: Why Mike 'The Situation' Doesn't Think JWoww and Pauly D Should Hook Up

The longtime friends ended up in bed together during a trip to New Orleans
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Tried to 'Reopen' Her Past with Pauly DelVecchio After Filing for Divorce

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Tried to 'Reopen' Her Past with Pauly DelVecchio After Filing for Divorce

"I would have totally went and did dirty things with Pauly," she said on Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

Jersey Shore's JWoww and DJ Pauly D Get Flirty at the Strip Club: 'Season 1 Vibes'

Will JWoww and DJ Pauly D Hook Up — Again? Watch the Jersey Shore Stars Get Close in Sneak Peek

Will JWoww and DJ Pauly D Hook Up — Again? Watch the Jersey Shore Stars Get Close in Sneak Peek

Jersey Shore: Angelina Confronts Vinny for 'Tip-Toeing' Around Drama with JWoww's BF Zack

Jersey Shore: Angelina Confronts Vinny for 'Tip-Toeing' Around Drama with JWoww's BF Zack

Jersey Shore's Jenni Apologizes to Angelina for Feud, Blames Boyfriend Zack: 'It's All on Him'

Jersey Shore's Jenni Apologizes to Angelina for Feud, Blames Boyfriend Zack: 'It's All on Him'

Jersey Shore: Angelina Decides to 'Replace' JWoww as Her Bridesmaid Ahead of Bachelorette Party

Drama between the two costars "hit the fan" after their infamous night out in Las Vegas with Jenni "JWoww" Farley's boyfriend finally aired on TV

All Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants to Help Fellow Parents of Kids with Autism: 'I Want to Break the Stigma'

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants to Help Fellow Parents of Kids with Autism: 'I Want to Break the Stigma'

Parents // March 02, 2020
The Jersey Shore Cast Teases All the Drama of Upcoming Season

The Jersey Shore Cast Teases All the Drama of Upcoming Season

TV // February 28, 2020
JWoww Admits She 'Threw' Boyfriend Zack Carpinello 'to a Pack of Wolves' on Jersey Shore

JWoww Admits She 'Threw' Boyfriend Zack Carpinello 'to a Pack of Wolves' on Jersey Shore

TV // February 28, 2020
Snooki, JWoww & Deena Say Angelina's Wedding Was 'Beautiful' After Bride Says She Wants 'Redo'

Snooki, JWoww & Deena Say Angelina's Wedding Was 'Beautiful' After Bride Says She Wants 'Redo'

TV // February 27, 2020
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has 'Hope' That Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Return to Jersey Shore

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has 'Hope' That Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Return to Jersey Shore

TV // February 27, 2020
Jenni Farley Wants to 'Break the Stigma' & Help Other Parents After Son's Autism Diagnosis

Jenni Farley Wants to 'Break the Stigma' & Help Other Parents After Son's Autism Diagnosis

Parents // February 27, 2020
People Now: Breaking Down the Best Scenes and All the Easter Eggs From Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Music Video - Watch the Full Episode

People Now: Breaking Down the Best Scenes and All the Easter Eggs From Taylor Swift's 'The Man' Music Video - Watch the Full Episode

Celebrity // February 27, 2020
Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'

Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'

TV // February 19, 2020
You Can Now Have Jersey Shore Stars Wish Your Crush (or Stage 5 Clinger!) Happy Valentine's Day

You Can Now Have Jersey Shore Stars Wish Your Crush (or Stage 5 Clinger!) Happy Valentine's Day

TV // February 13, 2020
13 Pairs of Celebrity Gal Pals You Wish You Could Invite to Your Galentine's Day Party

13 Pairs of Celebrity Gal Pals You Wish You Could Invite to Your Galentine's Day Party

Celebrity // February 13, 2020
Jersey Shore: Guests Boo During Snooki, JWoww and Deena's Speech at Angelina's Wedding

Jersey Shore: Guests Boo During Snooki, JWoww and Deena's Speech at Angelina's Wedding

TV // February 06, 2020
Roger Mathews Dating New Jersey Hairstylist After Divorcing Jenni 'JWoww' Farley: Report

Roger Mathews Dating New Jersey Hairstylist After Divorcing Jenni 'JWoww' Farley: Report

TV // January 28, 2020
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Midseason Sneak Peek

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Midseason Sneak Peek

TV // January 23, 2020
Jersey Shore's Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Start Fresh in New Home — See Their Hyper-Organized Pantry Makeover

Jersey Shore's Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Start Over in New Home — See Their Hyper-Organized Pantry

Home // January 06, 2020
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reflects on the Past Year and Defends Her 'Edited' Persona on Jersey Shore

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Reflects on the Past Year and Defends Her 'Edited' Persona on Jersey Shore

TV // January 02, 2020
Jersey Shore Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex-Husband Says He's 'Grateful for Peace' on Christmas

Jersey Shore Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex-Husband Says He's 'Grateful for Peace' on Christmas

TV // December 26, 2019
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Son Greyson Is 'Experiencing OCD Tendencies': It 'Breaks My Heart'

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Son Greyson Is 'Experiencing OCD Tendencies': It 'Breaks My Heart'

Parents // December 24, 2019
JWoww Celebrates Boyfriend’s Birthday With Vinny Guadagnino and Mike Sorrentino: ‘24 Turns 25’

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Boyfriend's Birthday with Jersey Shore Costars: '24 Turns 25'

TV // December 22, 2019
Jersey Shore Cast Was 'Surprised' by Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Retirement Announcement: Source

Jersey Shore Cast Was 'Surprised' by Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Retirement Announcement: Source

TV // December 06, 2019
Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Are Back Together

Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Are Back Together

TV // December 06, 2019
Zack Carpinello Declares His Love for Jenni 'JWoww' Farley After Jersey Shore Drama: 'My World'

Zack Carpinello Declares His Love for Jenni 'JWoww' Farley After Jersey Shore Drama: 'My World'

TV // December 05, 2019
Can You Believe It's Been 10 Years? Catching Up with the Cast of Jersey Shore, Then & Now

Where Are They Now: The Cast of Jersey Shore

TV // December 03, 2019
Jersey Shore Is 10 Years Old! See the Cast Celebrate the Anniversary with an Epic Cake

Jersey Shore Is 10 Years Old! See the Cast Celebrate the Anniversary with an Epic Cake

TV // December 03, 2019
How Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrated Thanksgiving After Divorcing Roger Mathews

How Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrated Thanksgiving After Divorcing Roger Mathews

TV // November 29, 2019
Birthday's Here! Jersey Shore Cast Sends Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sweet Messages on Her Big Day

Birthday's Here! Jersey Shore Cast Sends Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sweet Messages on Her Big Day

TV // November 23, 2019
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com