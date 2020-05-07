Who is Jenna Jameson dating?

Jenna Jameson is currently engaged to longtime fiancé and Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, and they live in Hawaii. The pair got engaged in 2015, and Jameson revealed in an Instagram post that he was her neighbor for a year, and after inviting him over for dinner, he never left.

Does Jenna Jameson have Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

No. Jameson's fiancé Bitton posted a video on Instagram in January 2022 stating she does not have the disease. "It was confirmed by the doctor after second test and five rounds of IVIG [intravenous immune globulin], so she does not have the Guillain-Barré," Bitton said. In an Instagram video posted in March 2022, Jameson shared that she feels better, even though she can't stand or walk, and that her health scare remains a mystery.

