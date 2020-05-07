Jenna Jameson

Jenna Jameson is a model, former adult film star, TV personality and entrepreneur. She rose to stardom acting in adult films. Jameson has appeared in over 100 videos and compilations, winning several adult entertainment awards. In 2000, she founded the adult-themed media corporation ClubJenna, Inc., later acquired by Playboy Enterprises and launched into a pay-per-view channel. She retired from the adult film industry in January 2008.
Jenna Jameson
Full Name
Jenna Marie Massoli
Hometown
Las Vegas, NV
instagram
jennacantlose
twitter
jennajameson
Born
04/09/1974
Age
47

FAQs

Who is Jenna Jameson dating?

Jenna Jameson is currently engaged to longtime fiancé and Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, and they live in Hawaii. The pair got engaged in 2015, and Jameson revealed in an Instagram post that he was her neighbor for a year, and after inviting him over for dinner, he never left.

Does Jenna Jameson have Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

No. Jameson's fiancé Bitton posted a video on Instagram in January 2022 stating she does not have the disease. "It was confirmed by the doctor after second test and five rounds of IVIG [intravenous immune globulin], so she does not have the Guillain-Barré," Bitton said. In an Instagram video posted in March 2022, Jameson shared that she feels better, even though she can't stand or walk, and that her health scare remains a mystery.

How many kids does Jenna Jameson have?

Jenna Jameson has three children. She has twin boys Jesse Jameson Ortiz and Journey Jett Ortiz from her previous relationship with mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz. They were born in March 2009, and she also welcomed daughter Batel Lu with her fiancé Bitton in April 2017.

