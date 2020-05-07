- Full Name
- Jenna Marie Massoli
- Hometown
- Las Vegas, NV
- jennacantlose
- jennajameson
- Born
- 04/09/1974
- Age
- 47
FAQs
- Who is Jenna Jameson dating?
Jenna Jameson is currently engaged to longtime fiancé and Israeli businessman Lior Bitton, and they live in Hawaii. The pair got engaged in 2015, and Jameson revealed in an Instagram post that he was her neighbor for a year, and after inviting him over for dinner, he never left.
- Does Jenna Jameson have Guillain-Barré Syndrome?
No. Jameson's fiancé Bitton posted a video on Instagram in January 2022 stating she does not have the disease. "It was confirmed by the doctor after second test and five rounds of IVIG [intravenous immune globulin], so she does not have the Guillain-Barré," Bitton said. In an Instagram video posted in March 2022, Jameson shared that she feels better, even though she can't stand or walk, and that her health scare remains a mystery.
- How many kids does Jenna Jameson have?
Jenna Jameson has three children. She has twin boys Jesse Jameson Ortiz and Journey Jett Ortiz from her previous relationship with mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz. They were born in March 2009, and she also welcomed daughter Batel Lu with her fiancé Bitton in April 2017.