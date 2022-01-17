Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' to Find Out If She Has Been Readmitted to Harvard in I Am Jazz Sneak Peek
TV // January 17, 2022
I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Takes Trip to the Grocery Store and Needs to Call Her Mom for Help
TV // January 03, 2022
I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Tries to Get Back to Working Out with Her Friends — 'I Need This'
TV // December 20, 2021
I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Brother Sander 'Nervous' About Asking Friend Hope on a Date
TV // December 13, 2021
I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Siblings Try to Help Her Live a 'Healthier' Lifestyle 
TV // December 06, 2021
I Am Jazz Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Considers Taking on an Internship to Prepare for Harvard
TV // November 29, 2021
Jazz Jennings Grapples with Binge-Eating Disorder as She Prepares for Harvard in I Am Jazz Trailer
TV // November 01, 2021
Jazz Jennings Opens Up About 'Substantial' Weight Gain and Eating Disorder
Health // June 19, 2021
Jazz Jennings Recounts Being Barred from Soccer as a Child Amid New Bills Targeting Trans Kids
Sports // March 31, 2021
Jazz Jennings Gets Frustrated Writing Her Graduation Speech in I Am Jazz Sneak Peek
TV // March 09, 2020
Jazz Jennings Says She'll Begin Classes at Harvard 'Soon' After Delaying Start at Ivy League
TV // February 27, 2020
Jazz Jennings Shows Off Her Figure in a Bikini After Third Gender Confirmation Procedure
TV // February 12, 2020
Jazz Jennings Struggles to Make Her College Decision in I Am Jazz Teaser: 'This Is Really Hard'
TV // February 10, 2020
Jazz Jennings Admits She 'Fell Off the Wagon' with Her Diet: 'It Was a Binge!'
TV // February 03, 2020
Jazz Jennings' Doctors Say She Had a 'Difficult Surgical Course' with a 'Severe' Complication
TV // January 22, 2020
Jazz Jennings Undergoes Final Gender Confirmation Procedure in I Am Jazz Season 6 Teaser
TV // January 07, 2020
Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows Off Scars from Her Gender Confirmation Surgery: 'My Battle Wounds'
TV // January 02, 2020
Jazz Jennings Delays Starting at Harvard So She Can 'Recenter to Be the Strongest Version' of Herself
TV // October 01, 2019
Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' She'll Feel 'Anxiety and Depression to an Even Greater Degree' in College
TV // June 28, 2019
Jazz Jennings Is Going to Harvard! 'I Can Not Believe It,' TLC Star Says
TV // May 14, 2019
Jazz Jennings Reveals Her College Plans: 'Harvard Is One of My Top Choices'
TV // March 19, 2019
Jazz Jennings Worries She Won't 'Like Sex' Because of 'How Effed Up My Whole Vagina Is'
TV // February 19, 2019
Jazz Jennings' Parents Set Ground Rules Ahead of Her Boyfriend's First Visit: 'No Sleeping Over'
TV // February 12, 2019
Jazz Jennings Shares How She Lost 30 Lbs. Ahead of Gender Confirmation Surgery
TV // February 05, 2019
All About Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson's Rumored Romance on People Now — Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity // February 05, 2019
