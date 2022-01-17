Jazz Jennings

Skip to content
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno Says She Dated Elvis as Revenge Against Cheating Ex Marlon Brando: 'It Was Wonderful'
Rita Moreno revealed she dated Elvis Presley to get back at her ex-boyfriend Marlon Brando for cheating on her
Read More
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on Sunday
Read More
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez Sings from the Heart in New 'On My Way' Music Video
Jennifer Lopez released the official music video for her song "On My Way," which is featured in her upcoming rom-com Marry Me
Read More
News
News
See All News
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
Coronavirus
Crime
Human Interest
Politics
Heroes
Stories to Make You Smile
Entertainment
Entertainment
See All Entertainment
The Best (& Worst) Jeopardy! Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
The Best (& Worst)
Jeopardy!
Celebrity Guest Host Show Moments
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Royals
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'
The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
Travel
PeopleTV
Shopping
Podcasts
Podcasts
See All Podcasts
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Calls Going Back to Work After Having a Miscarriage 'Inhumane'
"Even though we cleared my calendar for the day, I was still on the phone. There was no resting, you just kept on going," Tammy Duckworth says on an episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom
Me Becoming Mom
People Every Day
PEOPLE in the '90s
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings
Most Recent
Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' to Find Out If She Has Been Readmitted to Harvard in
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek
The 21-year-old transgender activist first announced her Harvard acceptance in 2019
Read More
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Takes Trip to the Grocery Store and Needs to Call Her Mom for Help
"Literally I'm in the store for five minutes and I need to call mom right away," Jazz Jennings says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at
I Am Jazz
Read More
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Tries to Get Back to Working Out with Her Friends — 'I Need This'
In PEOPLE's sneak peek of
I Am Jazz
, Jazz Jennings hits the gym with some support from her friends. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she says
Read More
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Brother Sander 'Nervous' About Asking Friend Hope on a Date
“I’ve asked girls on dates and I’ve gotten turned down before,” Sander says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of
I Am Jazz
Read More
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Siblings Try to Help Her Live a 'Healthier' Lifestyle
Jazz Jennings’ siblings introduce the idea of a “vision square” in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at her TLC series
Read More
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Considers Taking on an Internship to Prepare for Harvard
Season 7 of
I Am Jazz
premieres Tuesday on TLC
Read More
More Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings Grapples with Binge-Eating Disorder as She Prepares for Harvard in
I Am Jazz
Trailer
"Almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today," Jazz Jennings says in PEOPLE's exclusive trailer for season 7 of
I Am Jazz
, as she navigates her mental health and binge-eating
Jazz Jennings Opens Up About 'Substantial' Weight Gain and Eating Disorder
"Beautiful every shape and size," Jazz Jennings wrote with a recent photo after opening up about her "substantial" weight gain and her struggle with binge-eating disorder
Jazz Jennings Recounts Being Barred from Soccer as a Child Amid New Bills Targeting Trans Kids
Jazz Jennings Gets Frustrated Writing Her Graduation Speech in
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek
Jazz Jennings Says She'll Begin Classes at Harvard 'Soon' After Delaying Start at Ivy League
Jazz Jennings Shows Off Her Figure in a Bikini After Third Gender Confirmation Procedure
Jazz Jennings Struggles to Make Her College Decision in
I Am Jazz
Teaser: 'This Is Really Hard'
Jazz Jennings is torn between Harvard University and Pomona College in California
Jazz Jennings Admits She 'Fell Off the Wagon' with Her Diet: 'It Was a Binge!'
Jazz Jennings' Doctors Say She Had a 'Difficult Surgical Course' with a 'Severe' Complication
Jazz Jennings Undergoes Final Gender Confirmation Procedure in
I Am Jazz
Season 6 Teaser
Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows Off Scars from Her Gender Confirmation Surgery: 'My Battle Wounds'
Jazz Jennings Delays Starting at Harvard So She Can 'Recenter to Be the Strongest Version' of Herself
All Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' to Find Out If She Has Been Readmitted to Harvard in
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek
TV
//
January 17, 2022
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Takes Trip to the Grocery Store and Needs to Call Her Mom for Help
TV
//
January 03, 2022
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Tries to Get Back to Working Out with Her Friends — 'I Need This'
TV
//
December 20, 2021
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Brother Sander 'Nervous' About Asking Friend Hope on a Date
TV
//
December 13, 2021
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings' Siblings Try to Help Her Live a 'Healthier' Lifestyle
TV
//
December 06, 2021
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek: Jazz Jennings Considers Taking on an Internship to Prepare for Harvard
TV
//
November 29, 2021
Jazz Jennings Grapples with Binge-Eating Disorder as She Prepares for Harvard in
I Am Jazz
Trailer
TV
//
November 01, 2021
Jazz Jennings Opens Up About 'Substantial' Weight Gain and Eating Disorder
Health
//
June 19, 2021
Jazz Jennings Recounts Being Barred from Soccer as a Child Amid New Bills Targeting Trans Kids
Sports
//
March 31, 2021
Jazz Jennings Gets Frustrated Writing Her Graduation Speech in
I Am Jazz
Sneak Peek
TV
//
March 09, 2020
Jazz Jennings Says She'll Begin Classes at Harvard 'Soon' After Delaying Start at Ivy League
TV
//
February 27, 2020
Jazz Jennings Shows Off Her Figure in a Bikini After Third Gender Confirmation Procedure
TV
//
February 12, 2020
Jazz Jennings Struggles to Make Her College Decision in
I Am Jazz
Teaser: 'This Is Really Hard'
TV
//
February 10, 2020
Jazz Jennings Admits She 'Fell Off the Wagon' with Her Diet: 'It Was a Binge!'
TV
//
February 03, 2020
Jazz Jennings' Doctors Say She Had a 'Difficult Surgical Course' with a 'Severe' Complication
TV
//
January 22, 2020
Jazz Jennings Undergoes Final Gender Confirmation Procedure in
I Am Jazz
Season 6 Teaser
TV
//
January 07, 2020
Jazz Jennings Proudly Shows Off Scars from Her Gender Confirmation Surgery: 'My Battle Wounds'
TV
//
January 02, 2020
Jazz Jennings Delays Starting at Harvard So She Can 'Recenter to Be the Strongest Version' of Herself
TV
//
October 01, 2019
Jazz Jennings 'Nervous' She'll Feel 'Anxiety and Depression to an Even Greater Degree' in College
TV
//
June 28, 2019
Jazz Jennings Is Going to Harvard! 'I Can Not Believe It,' TLC Star Says
TV
//
May 14, 2019
Jazz Jennings Reveals Her College Plans: 'Harvard Is One of My Top Choices'
TV
//
March 19, 2019
Jazz Jennings Worries She Won't 'Like Sex' Because of 'How Effed Up My Whole Vagina Is'
TV
//
February 19, 2019
Jazz Jennings' Parents Set Ground Rules Ahead of Her Boyfriend's First Visit: 'No Sleeping Over'
TV
//
February 12, 2019
Jazz Jennings Shares How She Lost 30 Lbs. Ahead of Gender Confirmation Surgery
TV
//
February 05, 2019
All About Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson's Rumored Romance on
People Now
— Watch the Full Episode
Celebrity
//
February 05, 2019
Load More
Jazz Jennings
