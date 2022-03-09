Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis is an American actor, comedian, producer and screenwriter. He first gained recognition in 2003 writing and appearing in sketches on Saturday Night Live. Although he announced he was leaving the show in 2013, Sudeikis occasionally appears in sketches as Senator Mitt Romney and President Joe Biden. He also starred on NBC's 30 Rock from 2007 to 2010. His famous films include Horrible Bosses (2011), The Campaign (2012), We're the Millers (2013) and Downsizing (2017). Sudeikis received two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 for outstanding comedy series and lead actor for the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. He also won a Golden Globe for best actor in both 2021 and 2022 for Ted Lasso.
Jason Sudeikis
Full Name
Daniel Jason Sudeikis
Hometown
Fairfax, VA
twitter
jasonsudeikis
Born
09/18/1975
Age
46

FAQs

Who is Jason Sudeikis dating?

Jason Sudeikis is casually dating his 'Ted Lasso' costar and English model Keeley Hazell. The pair first met on the set of 'Horrible Bosses 2,' where she played Chris Pine's character's assistant in the 2014 comedy. However, it was not until February 2021 that the two were first romantically linked, and they were later spotted together in New York City in June 2021 and on a hiking trip in September 2021.

Who was Jason Sudeikis’ wife?

Sudeikis was previously married to Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010. They separated in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2010. Cannon is a screenwriter, producer and writer best known for '30 Rock' and the 'Pitch Perfect' film series.

When did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis separate?

Olivia Wilde and Sudeikis separated in 2020. Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in November 2011, with Sudeikis proposing in 2012. They share two kids: son Otis Alexander (born April 2014) and daughter Daisy Josephine (born October 2016).

