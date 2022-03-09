Jason Sudeikis is casually dating his 'Ted Lasso' costar and English model Keeley Hazell. The pair first met on the set of 'Horrible Bosses 2,' where she played Chris Pine's character's assistant in the 2014 comedy. However, it was not until February 2021 that the two were first romantically linked, and they were later spotted together in New York City in June 2021 and on a hiking trip in September 2021.